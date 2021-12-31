What is Ted Cruz's daughter's age? Caroline Cruz TikTok video goes viral

The older daughter of Texas Senator Ted Cruz went viral with a TikTok for saying she does not agree with most of her father's views.

13-year-old Caroline Cruz, recently made her TikTok account private after she experienced a brief period of virality on the video sharing platform along with other social media forums.

Here's what Caroline Cruz said about father Ted Cruz

Miriam/Mira 🪴🐾🌙🧼🏳️‍🌈 @miramo0n My aunt somehow got onto Ted Cruz’s mailing list and can’t unsubscribe, so every year she gets a Christmas card from them. We are raging leftists. My aunt somehow got onto Ted Cruz’s mailing list and can’t unsubscribe, so every year she gets a Christmas card from them. We are raging leftists. https://t.co/miPy7aWxIa

It all started when a TikTok user pointed out how miserable Caroline looked in Ted Cruz's family Christmas card, in her video. The front of the card features the whole family including Ted's wife Heidi and younger daughter Catherine, 11.

The inside showcases Catherine and Caroline holding their pets Snowflake, Topsy and Marmalade. But Caroline clearly seemed to have refused to smile in both of the photos and she looked awfully irritated. Caroline commented on the video, to which the user replied:

"Ok thank you so much for commenting because my dad saw it and the only reason I’m not in trouble is because you thought it was funny."

Soon, Caroline posted a video on the pros and cons of being the daughter of Ted Cruz. She gained some new followers, resulting from the former video. In her video, Caroline stated that she likes all the traveling and receiving candies and gifts in the mail, but she certainly hates a few things. She said:

"Some of the bad things are, I literally have to have security following me everywhere. Like, if I want to go on a walk through the neighborhood, like to my friend's house or something, I have to have, like, two security guards behind me the entire time."

She commented on having different views than those of her father, Ted Cruz, saying:

"Also, a lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance, but I really disagree with most of his views."

She also added how the length of her crop top was increased in her family Christmas card, showing a photo of herself wearing the original top.

"On the Christmas card, they literally made my shirt longer. This is how it's supposed to look."

Here's a tweet featuring her TikTok video:

Krissie 🐝 @krissiapal I just stumbled upon Ted Cruz’ daughter’s TikTok and this story about them editing her crop top to be longer is so… on brand. I just stumbled upon Ted Cruz’ daughter’s TikTok and this story about them editing her crop top to be longer is so… on brand. https://t.co/Zx0j0ztwde

Also Read Article Continues below

This is not the first time that a politician's child has differed from their parent's views on social media. Among others, Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne Conway (one of Donald Trump’s main advisers while president) had previously posted videos demonstrating her dislike for Trump on TikTok.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider