“He is TERRIFIED to say anything negative about the evil communist dictators in China” - US senator Ted Cruz fires shots at LeBron James for not speaking about human rights issues in China

US senator Ted Cruz has accused LeBron James of prioritizing money over the well-being of people, in a Twitter post aimed at the star in the early hours of today. Continuing a lengthy socio-political feud in the NBA and America at large regarding ongoing conflicts in China.

In the tweet, Cruz could be seen asking Sports analyst Clay Travis “how much is enough”, in a shot at LeBron James, accusing the star of looking out for himself despite his sanctimonious stance on social justice and human rights. Before finally praising Enes Kanter “as having more courage than the entire NBA.”

The Texas representative has been a strong supporter of the anti-China movement that has been gaining momentum in recent weeks and used the medium to call to light what he felt was becoming a pro-communist movement in the NBA after previous incidents with the likes of President Philadelphia 76ers Daryl Morey and Brooklyn Nets star James Harden.

The controversy between LeBron James and Enes Kanter

Ted Cruz's tweet comes after James was asked yesterday about Boston Celtics' player, Enes Kanter’s remarks about his stance on current events in Asia.

Kanter, in a tweet of his own on Thursday, had accused the Lakers small forward of “prioritizing money over morals”, and “being willing to dribble when big boss china says so”.

Enes Kanter @EnesKanter Money over Morals for the “King” 👑



Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice



They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so



Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justiceThey really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says soDid you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? https://t.co/YUA8rGYeoZ

The Celtics player has been quite vocal about the ongoing issues in Tibet and Taiwan in recent weeks, targeting many notable names like US President Joe Biden. The star aimed his activism at LeBron James and Nike in his tweet, accusing the pair of caring more about their pockets and their Chinese marketability.

Kanter derided James and many athletes for failing to take a stand to comment on the Communist party's actions in China in order to preserve their images.

LeBron James did not react kindly to Kanter’s comments in a Saturday night interview after the LA Lakers' 130-108 loss to the Celtics. Accusing the center of trying to “use his name to create an opportunity for himself”.

LeBron James refused to comment on the ongoing events in China, instead commenting only on Kanter. He insisted on Kanter’s refusal to discuss the matter with him, despite seeing each other after the NBA game between their franchises. He waved off the question by the interviewer, rounding off Kanter's opinion as pure baiting, “definitely won't comment too much on that if any”. “He's always had a word or two to say in my direction." He retorted.

LeBron James’ reply, however, did not sit well with the US senator, who in a repost of the interview posted by Clay Travis, accused James of being “terrified to say anything negative."

