Love Island USA Season 4 premiere: Why do fans think Courtney Boerner hates Andy Voyen?

Love Island USA aired the first episode of its fourth season on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on Peacock and began by introducing the 10 new islanders to the villa.

Right at the beginning, they had to take part in a challenge. Following this, they were coupled with their first potential partners with whom they would begin the season.

As an early observation, viewers felt Andy gave the vibe of being a "mama's boy." Moreover, when he chose Courtney as his partner for the first part of the season, the latter was skeptical and hesitant to come forward. This made fans believe that Courtney does not particularly like Andy, and the comment relating to his mother only added fuel to the fire.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to the next couple of episodes to find out if this couple makes it all through.

Contestants of Love Island USA will only have one goal - to remain together until the end of the season to win the coveted prize. If anyone fails to form a connection and remains single, they will be eliminated. Across the series, viewers will vote for their favorite couple and who they decide to move forward with in the season.

Fans react to Love Island USA contestant Andy potentially being a 'mama's boy'

While Courtney did hesitate to couple up with Andy at the start of the Love Island USA premiere, the two bonded a bit over each other's personalities and likes/dislikes. The duo started on an awkward note, with many fans speculating that they might not last in the long run in the hit series.

Firstly, Courtney opened up to Andy about being bis**ual, but the latter's nonchalant response and jokes didn't sit well with her. Fans also found it to be a big red flag, as Andy seemed to be disrespectful of his partner's choices.

In the Love Island USA premiere, the islanders spent one-on-one time with their newly formed partners. Courtney was uncomfortable with Andy's revelation of being a 'mama's boy.' When the latter confessed to being open with everything, she asked him to discuss his relationship with his mother.

Andy opened up in detail about the kind of relationship he and his mother have and said:

"I just think..like, her and I just have a really good connection, like relationship. And I work with y mom, but...other than that, it's really what it comes down to just..I have a really good relationship with her."

When asked if they lived together, the Love Island USA contestant responded with a 'yes' and stated that he talks a lot with his mother and is around her all the time. Courtney made her concerns very clear by giving out a nervous laugh.

In a confessional, she addressed her worries about being coupled up with Andy and said:

"I'm feeling like super blessed to be coupled with andy because he is like so sweet, and so genuine, and such a little like nugget...but I'm looking for like..a manly man, you know? I don't know if I can like find that in someone who considers himself a straight up mama's boy."

Fans weren't keen on seeing Andy with Courtney and took to Twitter to respond to the 'mama's boy' discussion.

Viewers of Love Island USA have gotten to meet some eccentric cast members in Season 4. Apart from Andy and Courtney, other couples include Sydney and Isaiah, Zeta and Timmy, Deb and Jesse, and Sereniti and Felipe. Hosted by Sarah Hayland and narrated by Iain Stirling, this season will surely be interesting.

