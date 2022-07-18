Who is Isaiah Campbell? Love Island USA Season 4 contestant is a waiter and model

Love Island USA Season 4 contestant Isaiah Campbell is a fashion model and waiter by profession. He is on the show to find love, and friendship along with winning a $100,000 prize.

Isaiah Campbell will be living in a villa on the California coast along with other contestants and will be filmed 24*7 while playing "naughtier games" and "sexier challenges." The show will air on July 19, 2022, on Peacock.

All about Love Island USA Season 4 contestant Isaiah Campbell

Isaiah Campbell, the youngest islander on the show, hails from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but is currently residing in Delray, Florida.

The 21-year-old model and waiter is participating in the show to win love and money and is on the lookout for a hygienic and family oriented girl. To be more specific, the suave-looking man is looking for a relationship like the one Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have.

He describes their relationship as:

"Both alphas with their own shit going on."

Campbell, who has never fallen in love before, says he is keen for a "long-lasting" bond and will only date the girl he thinks he might be married to. A family-oriented guy, Isiah is looking for someone with beautiful eyes who will make him feel excited about returning home.

In his free time, the model loves to cook and says that one of his "secret passions is cleaning." The 21-year-old also believes that his back is his best feature and boasts:

"Check the Instagram comments on my pics."

His Instagram is filled with solo pictures of him flaunting his physique and toned body. As of writing, he has 23.4K followers on his social media account.

He will be competing with four other hunky men to find his perfect partner among the five girls on the show.

All about Love Island USA

Ten contestants have joined Love Island season 4 to fight for love and money. The new season will be a rollercoaster ride for the contestants as well as the viewers.

The reality dating show is based on the UK series of the same name. The new season has a realtor from Minneapolis, a babysitter, a model from England, a stylist from Florida, and a Brazilian international model. More islanders will also make their way to the villa throughout 80 episodes.

Following the format of the previous seasons, the new season will also pair islanders who will decide their future. They will do so after spending time and playing various challenges and games. The islanders, who will be left single after the recoupling ceremonies, will be sent home.

However, viewers can save Islanders from being dumped by voting. They can even vote for their favorite couple, tempt strong-going couples to ponder over their decision, and choose the winning pair at the end of the show.

Iain Stirling, the original narrator for the British version of Love Island, will be the new voice-over personality for season 4.

NBC Universal said in a statement:

“The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of Love Island to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board. Iain embodies everything fans love about the show — humor, irreverence and cheeky fun. Love Island would not be the same without him.”

The show is filmed somewhere off the coast of California and will be streamed six days a week and be hosted by Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland.

Viewers can stream the all new season of Love Island on Peacock on Tuesday to be a part of the Islanders' journey.

