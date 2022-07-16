Where to buy Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack x Dior apparel and accessories collection? Price and more details explored 

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack and Dior are once again back together after a long-break. The rapper re-entered the public eye after releasing his long-awaited collaborative lineup designed in collaboration with Dior creative director Kim Jones.

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack x Dior clothing and accessories range is currently available for purchase on Dior’s online store. This complete range was officially made public on July 13, 2022, at the physical stores of the luxury fashion label, followed by the online release on July 14, 2022. The extensive selection, available in various sizes and colours, costs between $350 and $4,000.

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack collaborated with Dior for a wide assortment of apparel and accessories

Cactus Jack x Dior collaborative pieces (Image via Dior)

For the unfamiliar, the rapper’s collaboration with Dior originally premiered in late June 2021. It was first introduced at the runway presentation of Kim Jones' SS22 collection.

The comprehensive Cactus Jack x Dior collection is touted to be Scott's genuine homecoming, despite significant backlash from fans. Since the disaster at Astroworld 2021, the rapper has tended to stay out of the spotlight. So, following lengthy delays, the collection is now available for purchase. The description of the collaboration is as follows:

“Iconic Dior fundamentals are reinvented, such as the toile de Jouy transformed into a “toile de Cactus” or the Dior Oblique motif morphed into a Cactus Jack Oblique. These original prints are used on ready-to-wear pieces, and accessories like the Dior Hit the Road backpack.”

The dynamic duo worked closely on these dainty designs and aesthetics that fuse Dior’s luxury prowess with Travis’ shrewd street style.

The collab’s clothing and accessories lineup offers oversized sweaters, pendants, bracelets, flared pants, washed-out T-shirts, sweatshirts, beanies, bucket hats, panel caps, backpacks, saddle bags, brooch, polo tees, bermuda, pouches, and much more.

Items offered under the wide collection

The upcoming collaborative collection (Image via Dior)

Oversized Sleeveless Sweater is introduced in Beige, Coffee Brown, and Black color options, are composed of Cashmere Jacquard is $2,200 each.

Saddle Bag of Coffee colorway made with Cactus Jack Oblique Jacquard is $3,800.

Loose Pants made of Black Wool Twill is marked at $950.

Saddle Arm Pouch composed of Black Grained Calfskin with Embroidered Signature is priced at $1,450.

The Coffee tone Dior Hit The Road Backpack is constructed using Cactus Jack Oblique Jacquard is $4,000.

Oversized T-Shirt, which is a White Cotton Jersey, is selling for $1,050.

Oversized Sweater composed of Beige and Brown Cashmere Jacquard retails for $2,800.

A5 Pouch fashioned with Black Grained Calfskin boasting embroidered Signature is $910.

Oversized Polo Shirt of Beige and Black Cotton Jacquard and Silk is priced for $1,650.

Brooch with Silver-Finish Brass, White Resin, and Crystals is marked at $350.

Oversized Sweatshirt made of White and Gray Cotton Fleeces can be availed for $1,550.

Bucket Hat employed with Khaki and Black Cotton Canvases can be bought for $690.

Pendant Necklace intricately executed with Silver-Finish Brass, White Resin, and Crystals retails for $640.

Dainty Chain Link Necklace with Silver-Finish Brass, Beige Jasper, and Brown Resin is selling for $970 apiece.

Oversized Navy Blue T-Shirt made with Cotton Jersey materials is available for $1,050.

The Oversized T-Shirt of Pink and Black color retails for $890 each.

Oversized Hooded Sweatshirt offered in Pink and Black colors and made using Cotton Fleece can be bought for $1,300.

The fashionable Overshirt made with Blue Waxed Technical Cotton Denim can be availed for $2,300.

Baseball Cap fashioned with Black Cotton Canvas is dropped with $590 price tag.

Flared Pants manufactured with Black Wool and Mohair Canvas can be availed for $1,250.

The pair of soft Socks made with Beige Stretch Cotton Knit are purchasable for $370 payment.

Beanies offered in Mocha Brown and Violet colorways are made using plush Cashmere Knit that retails for $750 apiece.

The Gold-Finish Brass and White Crystals pendant necklace is offered for $800 each.

Both Oversized with sleeves and sleeveless sweaters that are created nicely with Ecru Wool Knit can be copped for $1,900.

Mini Saddle Bag made from Black Grained Calfskin with Phosphorescent Motif is dropped for $3,300.

Sneaker Charm executed with Silver-Finish Brass, White Resin, and Crystals can be purchased for $190 each.

Cargo Pants of Cotton Twill offered for $1,150.

The Coffee Brown, Pink, and Black color selections are available for Bermuda shorts that retail for $1,650 each. They are made using cotton faille textiles.

The complete range is easily purchasable from the Dior’s online and offline stores. So don’t miss out on your favorite pieces.

