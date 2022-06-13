Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? Kylie Jenner collaborates with YouTuber for latest STASSIE x KYLIE makeup collection

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics collaborated with content creator Anastasia Karanikolaou to create a limited-edition makeup collection. The upcoming collection is all about vibrant and fun pops of blue and pink.

The collection includes a total of 5 products, out of which a Lip Kit “Stassie Baby” comes in a nude pink hue. At the same time, a gloss duo was also introduced by the name “Gonna Get Wasted,” which is a light peachy pink.

However, it does not end there as the collection also introduced a clear shade that includes blue and pink glitter, with the name of “Twinning.” Apart from the lips, the collection kicks off its eye makeup with liquid eyeliner pens which are available in a pink “4 Ever Ting,” and a baby blue “Blue Eyed Babe.”

The collection will be available starting today, June 13, 2022 on the Kylie Cosmetics’ website.

Kylie Jenner collaborates with BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou for STASSIE x KYLIE makeup collection

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and her long-time BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou recently promoted their collaboration STASSIE x KYLIE in a video on Kylie Jenner’s YouTube channel.

In the video, the friends are seen trying out the new collection, and we also hear Kylie saying that is super happy to be ‘finally’ collaborating with her long-time friend.

Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou?

Anastasia Karanikolaou AKA Stassibaby is a popular American model and social media personality. With a net worth of more than $2 million, she is known for her Instagram account and for being very close to popular model and socialite Kylie Jenner, with whom she is all set to collaborate.

Anastasia Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner's new collection hit markets on 13 June, 2022 (Image via @kyliestassiedaily/Instagram)

Being one of the most popular Instagrammers and YouTubers, the 25-year-old social media personality hails from Los Angeles, California. With her sister being Alexia Karanikolaou (a model too), Anastasia is said to be dating a well-known social media celebrity Zane Hijazi.

Anastasia Karanikolaou and Zane Hijazi (Image via @staskaranikolaou/Instagram)

Being friends with Kylie since the age of 11, this collaboration brings in a lot of excitement among fans and makeup fanatics. Announcing the collaboration, the BFFs posed for a photoshoot in matching latex bodysuits and elbow-length gloves.

Breaking the news to fans on Instagram last week, Kylie said:

“AHHHH FINALLY !! @staskaranikolaou and i started dreaming of this collab a few years ago and we finally made it happen. Our mini collection includes a gloss duo, a special stassie lipkit, a highlighter in stas’s perfect shade and two fun liquid eyeliner pens. it was so special creating this with my best friend. Can’t wait for you guys to get your hands on it this next Monday 6/13 on kyliecosmetics.com.”

The besties had long thought about started this makeup line before finally making it happen (Image via @kyliejenner/Instagram)

While this isn’t the first time that Kylie is collaborating with someone for her makeup brand, this mini collection will surely stir up excitement amongst fans due to the uniqueness and the fun quotient of the products featured.

