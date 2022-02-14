Hershey's Kisses x Glamlite collection: Price, release date, where to buy, and everything to know about makeup collection

Glamlite is famous for creating quirky beauty products inspired by food items. The brand has made products inspired by burgers, pizzas, cakes, ice cream, and everything in between.

Their latest launch comes in alliance with Hersey's Kisses. These brands have come together to produce adorable products to intrigue every Hersey's Kisses fan. The collection includes a range of eyeshadow palettes, lip glosses, and a makeup sponge.

List of products from Glamlite x Hershey's Kisses collection

The collection contains seven products and is cruelty-free and vegan, as listed below:

1) Eyeshadow palettes

The six pan palettes are shaped like Hershey's Kisses and contain a medium-sized circular mirror. The eyeshadow palettes are available in five shades called Lava Cake, Special Dark, Milk Chocolate with Almonds, Cookies' n' Creme, and Milk Chocolate, each selling for $18.

The Lava Cake palette comes in pink packaging and contains a mix of shimmery and matte pink to neutral shades.

The Special Dark is a purple palette perfect for a nighttime look. It contains a mix of silvery, blue, and mauve matte shades.

Milk Chocolate with Almonds is a cream color palette containing a mix of nude tones. The palette includes the perfect spring daytime shades.

Cookies' n' Creme is a light blue palette of soft blues, creams, and metallic tones. It's also the most vibrant palette in the collection and stands out among the rest.

Milk Chocolate is a brown theme palette with silver finish packaging. The palette is a mix of dark to light brown shades.

2) Lip gloss set

It is a set of four lip glosses in a range of MLBB shades. The lip glosses come in four Hershey's Kisses flavored scents, including milk chocolate with almonds, special dark chocolate, cookies' n' creme, and milk chocolate. The entire set is available for $28.

3) Makeup Sponge

A makeup sponge shaped like a Hersey's Kisses, according to Glamlite's Instagram post, this is an "all-in-one tool for applying and blending all of your complexion products effortlessly!" It is available for $8.

Also Read Article Continues below

The collection will be available on glamlite.com from February 14 at 8 am PST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer