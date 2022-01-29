Pley Beauty by Peyton List: Where to buy, price, products, and everything you need to know 

Cobra Kai star Peyton List recently launched her sustainable makeup line, Pley Beauty. The actress has partnered with rePurpose Global to create clean products with 100% recycled materials.

The list of products launched includes eye shadow palettes, eyeliner, lip tint, blush, lip gloss, highlighter, and face gems. The products are available on the official website with prices ranging from $16 to $36.

Pley Beauty has collaborated with Netflix’s Cobra Kai to celebrate its launch, with products including an eye shadow palette, blush, highlighter, facial mist, lip tint, and face gems, with prices ranging from $18 to $42.

What we know about Pley Beauty

Peyton has been a makeup enthusiast ever since she was a little girl. She started her career as a child model in 2009 when she was just 11-years-old. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Peyton said,

"I realize the power of makeup at a young age and became really being interested in it. I started asking the makeup artists all kinds of questions when I would sit in their chair."

She is a fan of sustainable fashion, and said her main objective behind creating Pley Beauty is to provide the young generation with environment-friendly makeup. According to her, most sustainable products are marketed towards mature consumers, and she wishes to change that, her statement read,

"I feel like whenever I was introduced to a sustainable product in a makeup chair, it was always marketed towards older women. The products would be super alienated with black color. Whatever product it was, it just lacked color or fun. I wanted to see that for a younger audience and make it accessible, and not make the price range too crazy."

Products available at Pley Beauty

Pley Beauty provides sustainable makeup with natural ingredients like rosehip seed oil, coconut oil, and shea butter. The packaging is made of recyclable materials and is designed to be reused. Let's check out the products provided by the brand.

1) Pleyer Palettes

The 9 pan eyeshadow palette is available for $36. The palette has removal pans, and is available in four variants called Nudie, Love Child, Modern Muse, and Golden Girls.

The collection has an additional shade from the Cobra Kai collaboration for $38.

2) Lip Habit

Lip Habit lip tints (Image via Instagram/@pleybeauty)

Moisturizing Lip tints are available in 5 colors which are meant to provide nourishment to lips. The product is available for $20 and includes the Cobra Kai version, which is a color-changing product that turns pink after coming in contact with body heat.

3) Pley Things

Pley Things face art (Image via Instagram/@pleybeauty)

A mix of face gems and face decals are available from the range of $12 to $24. This product, too, includes a set in collaboration with Cobra Kai.

4) Pley Date

Pley Date highlighter (Image via Instagram/@pleybeauty)

Buildable highlighter sticks with creamy texture are priced for $18. The product is available in 8 shades - Moondust, Touche, Stay Golden, Cabin Fever, Sunshine State, Pley Pink, Femme, and Sunbaked.

5) One Stop Pop

One Stop Pop blush (Image via Instagram/@pleybeauty)

Soft, finely milled powder blush is available for $20 in 5 shades of Ecstasy, First Hello, Desert Dusk, Pure Bliss, and Golden Hour.

6) Lust + Found

Lust + Found lip gloss (Image via Instagram/@pleybeauty)

Shiny, light-reflecting lipgloss that claims to provide lips with fullness is available for $20. The gloss is hydrating to the lips and comes in 10 shades of Billie, Ava, Carmen, Ethel, Grace, Ginger, Mae, Lupe, Jean, and Josephine.

7) Sweep the Cheek

Sweep the Cheek highlighter (Image via pleybeauty.com)

A soft, natural-looking highlighter that is supposed to melt into the skin. The product is a part of the Cobra Kai collaboration and is available for $20.

8) Energizing Face Mist

Energizing Face Mist (Image via pleybeauty.com)

Another product from the Cobra Kai collaboration, the facial mist contains Hyaluronic Acid, Green Tea, Ginseng, and Rice Water to freshen up the skin. The product is available for $24.

9) Let It Linger

Let It Linger eyeliner (Image via Instagram/@pleybeauty)

Gel-pencil eyeliners, claimed to last 12 hours, are available in eight rich shades and priced at $16. The shades available are Boss, Firewood, Beach Bunny, Houseparty, Flora, Denim, Cyber Fairy. and Chili Pepper.

Pley Beauty is not 100% vegan, due to the presence of organic beeswax and carmine in some products.

