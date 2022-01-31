Who is Trixie Mattel? Kylie Jenner accused of stealing packaging concept from drag queen

Kylie Jenner has found herself in another controversy after posting images from her brand's Valentine's collection. The collection includes various heart-shaped makeup products with bright red packaging, but the one product that caught the internet's eye was the liquid lipstick.

The lipstick is packaged in a heart-shaped tube with a red cap. Fans found it uncannily similar to the liquid lipstick from Trixie Cosmetics, drag queen Trixie Mattel's brand. Even Trixie addressed the issue in a funny Tiktok video with the caption, "Kylie I'm calling the police."

Who is Trixie Mattel?

Brian Michael Firkus, popularly known as Trixie Mattel, is an American drag queen famous for her appearance on the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race, where she reached the top six. She later returned to compete and win the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. She is renowned for her distinct eye makeup and larger-than-life wigs. Apart from her drag career, she is also a dancer, musician, actor, and talk show host.

According to her official website, the drag queen also has a successful podcast with co-host Katya Zamolodchikova:

"In 2021, Trixie and Katya launched the podcast 'The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya' which has garnered over 30M downloads."

In 2019, Trixie launched makeup line Trixie Cosmetics, which received much love from her fans. The makeup has a barbie pink theme with bright designs. Hearts seem to be a constant motif across her brand.

Born on August 23, 1989, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Trixie is 32 years old. She has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Trixie also has a comparative following of 1.5 million and 1 million on YouTube and Twitter, respectively. Her net worth is estimated to be close to $10 million.

Trixie fans upset with Kylie Jenner

After Kylie Jenner posted a sneak peek of the lipstick on January 26, fans started tagging Trixie to let her know about the similarity. Some fans even asked her to sue the company. Here are a few responses from Twitter:

☀️ @miss_bella001 OH HELL NO

what we’re not gonna do is let kylie jenner RIP OFF Trixie Mattel’s makeup. OH HELL NOwhat we’re not gonna do is let kylie jenner RIP OFF Trixie Mattel’s makeup. https://t.co/DOlQvXVYRa

Fleetwood Quack @noah_loh Imagine telling someone in 2015 that Kylie Jenner was going to straight up copy Trixie Mattel’s makeup line Imagine telling someone in 2015 that Kylie Jenner was going to straight up copy Trixie Mattel’s makeup line https://t.co/b8MyTHSAf9

Meatball @fatdragmeatball I hope trixie sues Kylie. Can you imagine the gag of Trixie showing up to the courthouse in full drag shooting a YouTube video of the proceedings. I’m in. I hope trixie sues Kylie. Can you imagine the gag of Trixie showing up to the courthouse in full drag shooting a YouTube video of the proceedings. I’m in.

Y @yaymeflowers Not kylie cosmetics ripping trixie cosmetics packaging off with their valentines collection Not kylie cosmetics ripping trixie cosmetics packaging off with their valentines collection https://t.co/UtV5iUMHuD

ᴍᴀᴛᴛʏ @cashmeresin Not Kylie cosmetics copying Trixie Mattel’s packaging for her valentines launch… Not Kylie cosmetics copying Trixie Mattel’s packaging for her valentines launch…

wersalka (taylor’s version) @rathoneyy The way Kylie cosmetics straight up copied Trixie Mattel wtf The way Kylie cosmetics straight up copied Trixie Mattel wtf

This is not the first time fans have been disappointed in Kylie Jenner's products. The influencer launched her swimsuit line in 2021, which received disappointing reviews from consumers. According to reviews, the product was see-through, poorly made, and impractical.

