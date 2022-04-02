Dunkin' Donuts x e.l.f. Cosmetics: Release date, price, where to buy, and everything to know about the unexpected collaboration 

Dunkin' Donuts and e.l.f Cosmetics are collaborating on a limited-edition makeup line that's inspired by the former's beloved donuts and coffee. This unexpected partnership is quite the pleasant surprise, one that's bound to be well-received by makeup enthusiasts all over.

The five-piece collection launched on Thursday, March 31, on e.l.f's website, exclusively for its patrons on the loyalty program. It will hit Ulta Beauty stores and its website starting Sunday, April 3.

Products in the Dunkin' Donuts x e.l.f Cosmetics collection

e.l.f. Cosmetics @elfcosmetics e.l.f. runs on @dunkindonuts drops 3/31/22 on our site, exclusively available to our Beauty Squad loyalty program members. Coming to @ultabeauty 4/3/22 online & in-stores.

Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty, said in a statement,

“e.l.f. and Dunkin’ run on a shared mission to delight our communities, serve up excitement and help you be your best (s)e.l.f. This collab is all about your morning must-haves. There’s no better way to start your day than making a Dunkin’ run wearing your favorite e.l.f. makeup.”

Peter Callaro, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications, Dunkin’, explained how this unexpected collaboration between two entirely unrelated brands came about. He shared,

“We’ve long admired the genuine connection e.l.f. has forged with their community and believe it mirrors the connection we have with our Dunkin’ fans. We’re thrilled to team up with e.l.f. to bring Dunkin’ devotees an exciting, new way to power their ‘get-up-and-go’ daily routine.”

The limited-edition Wake Up and Makeup collection features five beauty products with names that cleverly riff off popular items on the donut hub's menu. The collection includes:

The Dunkin’ Dozen ($16): These 12 pigmented eyeshadow shades in three four-pan palettes with creamy, blendable textures are inspired by Dunkin’ donuts' bestsellers — Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles, and Boston Kreme.

These 12 pigmented eyeshadow shades in three four-pan palettes with creamy, blendable textures are inspired by Dunkin’ donuts' bestsellers — Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles, and Boston Kreme. Donut Forget Putty Primer ($12): e.l.f's trusted primer gets a new glazed-up makeover, topping off its celebrated smooth texture and soft-focus, glowing finish with a delectably sweet donut scent.

e.l.f's trusted primer gets a new glazed-up makeover, topping off its celebrated smooth texture and soft-focus, glowing finish with a delectably sweet donut scent. Coffee Lip Scrub ($6): Tailored for die-hard coffee lovers, this gentle, exfoliating scrub will leave lips smoothed and conditioned with a delicious Dunkin' Coffee scent.

Tailored for die-hard coffee lovers, this gentle, exfoliating scrub will leave lips smoothed and conditioned with a delicious Dunkin' Coffee scent. Glazed for Days Lip Gloss Set ($12): The glossy due comes in Dunkin's signature colors of pink and orange, complete with a delicious donut scent.

The glossy due comes in Dunkin's signature colors of pink and orange, complete with a delicious donut scent. Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles Face Sponge ($9): This soft, absorbent, and easy-to-use make-up blender is a strikingly similar recreation of Dunkin's Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles classic.

This soft, absorbent, and easy-to-use make-up blender is a strikingly similar recreation of Dunkin's Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles classic. The Classic Dunkin’ Stack Vault ($75): If you're absolutely enamored by all the five pieces in the collection, you can get them all together in this bundle. It comes with a special addition of a straw-inspired brush set and a limited-edition e.l.f. x Dunkin' reusable cup, which comes with a $5 Dunkin’ coupon code.

The products draw inspiration from Dunkin's menu and are priced between $6 and $16 (Images via e.l.f Cosmetics)

Who is the official e.l.f x Dunkin' ambassador?

The two brands enlisted the famous TikToker, makeup artist, and former Ulta Beauty associate Mikayla Nogueira to be the Official Ambassador for the limited-edition collection.

Nogueira could not be more excited to be a part of this collaboration, saying,

“When I learned about the e.l.f x Dunkin’s collab, I about lost it. These are legit two of my favorite brands of all time and I couldn’t be more amped to have the chance to tell the world about this makeup collab!”

The influencer will host a TikTok Live shopping event on her channel on April 5 at 5.00 pm EST, entertaining viewers with live commentary on the new product line.

The brands also went all out for their outdoor marketing strategy, planning an elaborate donut-shaped walk-through pop-up experience in NYC on the same day. The pop-up will be in the West Village at 414 West 14th Street from 8.00 am to 12 noon EST to encourage passersby to shop the exclusive collection on-thego.

