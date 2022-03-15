How tall is Mikayla Nogueira? Height difference with Rihanna explored as TikTok goes viral 

Netizens have been obsessed with makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira’s height after she appeared alongside Rihanna in a TikTok video. The former was interviewing the mother-to-be at a Fenty Beauty launch at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.

The height difference between the two stars left the internet questioning the content creator’s height.

Mikayla Nogueira posted a TikTok video where she stood alongside the glamorous singer. She asked Rihanna which song she was most proud of creating. Rihanna responded by saying that her favorites were Needed Me and Diamonds. The same video left fans wondering how tall the makeup influencer was.

The 23-year-old makeup artist is 4 feet and 11 inches (125 cms) tall. She stood alongside Rihanna, who is believed to be 5 feet and 8 inches (172 cms).

Mikayla Nogueira's rise to TikTok fame explored

The makeup artist is best known on the TikTok platform, where she posts content under the username @mikaylanogueira. She also posts tutorials and comedic sketches under her profile.

Mikayla Nogueira has amassed over 9 million followers on the video sharing platform and has garnered over 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

The beauty expert went viral on social media after uploading a tutorial on how to contour. The video reached over a million views in no time.

Speaking about her TikTok fame, the Massachusetts native told Vogue:

“With so much free time on my hands, I really wasn't sure how to spend it. My first video was the ‘Catfish Challenge’ that was going around. It was a clip of a before and after showing you with and without makeup."

Mikayla Nogueira has been meticulously uploading content on the video sharing platform. She told the magazine that she films a minimum of three videos per day.

During the interview, she also revealed that her love for makeup did not stem from the “most pleasant” experience. She shared that she was often bullied for her appearance, voice, and weight. She was also slammed for being masculine, which led to her questioning her femininity.

She said:

“I started using makeup as early as 10 as a way to feel better about myself. Makeup was a safe zone for me for many years. I started watching endless amounts of tutorials and beauty videos every day. This is when my mindset shifted dramatically, and I began to see makeup as art."

In the interview, the content creator also shared that she is very honest with her product reviews, which must be the reason she resonates with her viewers. She added that her authenticity on the platform has also helped in building her own community.

