“Val was robbed”: Love Island USA fans slam Isaiah for choosing Mady over Valerie

Love Island USA aired a brand new episode on Sunday, July 24, where a recoupling session sent newbie Valerie home. After Isaiah chose Mady and Tyler Radziszewski coupled with Sereniti, Valerie was left without a partner and thus eliminated from the show just days after she entered the villa.

Fans were disappointed with Isaiah picking Mady over Valerie, resulting in her early elimination. One fan tweeted:

Love Island USA began with 10 islanders who entered the villa in an effort to find love and a potential partner. Since then, five newbies have already been running in the competition, which means that there is more drama to come with every recoupling round and elimination.

Everything that happened in the latest episode of Love Island USA

Tonight's episode of Love Island USA saw the islanders forging new connections after the initial coupling and ahead of an elimination. With Tyler's introduction in the previous episode, viewers knew that a female contestant would be going home. Given that men were outnumbering women, it was interesting to see how the connections between partners shifted and how it affected relationships.

The episode saw many complicated dynamics among the cast members. Valerie had first chosen Jesse to be her partner, leaving his former connection Deb lost and upset. However, Jesse started to play both sides and gained criticism from fans for the same.

Jesse told Valerie that they had a great connection, but at the same time was also thinking of going back to Deb. He kept himself safe by having two options, and when the ladies got down to talking, they realized that he had said the same thing to both of them.

In a confessional, Valerie said:

"I'm feeling very much disrespected right now. Apparently this whole time...Jesse has been telling me and Deb the same things..and everybody knew except for me. Don't tell us the same thing.."

However, after she realized that Jesse was still into his former connection, she decided to leave him. This eventually put her at the risk of elimination. Fans were hopeful when Tyler chose to go on a date with her. The duo connected during their initial interaction when he expressed how happy he felt that she reached out to him first on his entry to the villa.

By the end of the Love Island USA episode, however, Tyler chose to couple up with Sereniti, who he had also gone on a date with and connected with better than Valerie. After Andy chose Isaiah's partner Sydney, things quickly changed. Isaiah called them out for coupling up behind the scenes without him noticing and picked Mady in an effort to avenge Andy.

This left Valerie alone in the competition and without a partner, which meant she was the one to leave the villa.

Fans disappointed with Valerie's early depature in this season of Love Island USA

Those who watched the episode were unhappy about Valerie having to leave so soon. Many even felt that Mady should have been eliminated instead of Valerie. Check out some reactions on Twitter:

s🌱 @koolkatkerah Lowkey Mady could’ve went home Isaiah should’ve kept Val cause she would’ve gave content #LoveIslandUSA Lowkey Mady could’ve went home Isaiah should’ve kept Val cause she would’ve gave content #LoveIslandUSA

brady @bryluvs no because it’s the producers fault that Mady is still there and not Val #LoveIslandUSA no because it’s the producers fault that Mady is still there and not Val #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/F5cNFHS4ys

Irving A @Irving_A07 #LoveIslandUSA We were robbed of Val content. Hottest girl there and one of the most entertaining. Bring her back! @loveislandusa We were robbed of Val content. Hottest girl there and one of the most entertaining. Bring her back! @loveislandusa #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/1dK6g9CpKh

j @seokhans I THOUGHT ISAIAH WOULD PICK VAL ARE YOU KIDDING ME I WANTED MADY TO LEAVE #LoveIslandUSA I THOUGHT ISAIAH WOULD PICK VAL ARE YOU KIDDING ME I WANTED MADY TO LEAVE #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/uWsgQCvn8y

Christina @Procranstonat0r

#LoveIslandUSA It should have been mady and her Kardashian sounding voice going home. not val. And 100 happy serenity is still there she deserves it. It should have been mady and her Kardashian sounding voice going home. not val. And 100 happy serenity is still there she deserves it.#LoveIslandUSA

trutalu @tvfangasmxing honestly Isaiah should have picked Val, cause anything would have been better than Mady, shes giving nothing to the show #LoveIslandUSA honestly Isaiah should have picked Val, cause anything would have been better than Mady, shes giving nothing to the show #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/L27RVqLKgD

EL negrito🇵🇷 @4shaneef It should of been mady not Val going home but yeah #LoveIslandUSA It should of been mady not Val going home but yeah #LoveIslandUSA

opinions @myopinionsduh he said “the good girls always get dumped early” … i so thought he was going to pick val bc of that statement!!!! mady is boring as hell

#LoveIsland noooooooo🤬 im so mad isaiah picked madyhe said “the good girls always get dumped early” … i so thought he was going to pick val bc of that statement!!!! mady is boring as hell #LoveIsland USA noooooooo🤬 im so mad isaiah picked mady😭😭😭 he said “the good girls always get dumped early” … i so thought he was going to pick val bc of that statement!!!! mady is boring as hell #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA

Amber Platypus @AmberPlatypus I wish Isiah would have chose Val. Mady is soo boring #loveislandusa I wish Isiah would have chose Val. Mady is soo boring #loveislandusa

em🍓 @boujeebaddiee Val should have stayed Madys boring self should have been dumped #loveislandusa Val should have stayed Madys boring self should have been dumped #loveislandusa

Season 4 of Love Island USA is getting more interesting with each passing episode. The entry of two new islanders, Chazz and Bria, is sure to shake things up after the recent recoupling round. Will the couples stick to their original partners or will they choose to forn a connection with the newbies? Only time will tell.

Tune in for an all-new episode of Love Island USA on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

