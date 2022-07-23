Who is Tyler Radziszewski from Love Island USA Season 4? New bombshell’s entry makes fellow islanders nervous

On July 21, 2022, Love Island USA Season 4 aired a new episode, which welcomed new contestant, Tyler Radziszewski, who was a ray of sunshine when he greeted the girls from the villa’s swimming pool in the morning.

The ladies seemed excited to finally have a new male bombshell in the house after the cast welcomed two new female bombshells on Wednesday. While the girls were thrilled, the male islanders were nervous and felt threatened by Tyler’s arrival.

Jesse and Andy admitted in their respective confessionals that they would have to up their game, or else Tyler would swoop in and whisk away their girls. Meanwhile, the new hunk was seen flirting and complementing the villa’s ladies in the latest episode.

Tyler Radziszewski: Early life, career and more

Tyler Radziszewski is the new entry in Love Island USA Season 4. The Ohio native’s hometown is Cleveland, but he currently resides in Lakewood.

Following his graduation from St. Edward High School, Tyler played in Men’s Varsity Football for two-and-a-half years while studying Exercise Science/Pre-Occupational Therapy at Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio. Apart from his attractive looks and athletic quality, Tyler is also into academics.

After passing out from Walsh University in 2019, he chose higher education as he pursued Exercise Science - Pre OT at Bowling Green State University. According to his Facebook profile, he was in the class of 2021.

He is currently studying to earn a Ph.D. in Occupational Therapy- Doctorate from The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences.

Going by his social media profile, he is a fitness enthusiast who also likes to party with friends. As per Facebook photos, Tyler is pretty close to his family, who attended his graduation ceremony at Bowling Green State University. He has two brothers, who attended the ceremony alongside his parents and grandmother.

Tyler is all set to find love on Peacock’s Love Island USA Season 4. While he is away, his good friend Tate is handling his Instagram account.

Jesse called Tyler a “Tarzan” on Love Island USA Season 4

With long hair and a chiseled body, Tyler Radziszewski was surely giving Tarzan vibes in the latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4. In fact, it was Jesse who explicitly pointed it out. As soon as he approached Tyler to welcome him to the villa, Jesse said:

“You look like Tarzan.”

Tyler seemed to have liked the comparison. However, his arrival made Jesse nervous as he stated in his confessional:

“We got to step up our game man you know. Tyler’s into Deb and Val so if I don't make a decision here soon, uh he's definitely gonna swoop up on me and, you know, I don't want him to choose for me.”

Jesse was earlier coupled with Deb, but picked Valerie when the latter entered the villa on Wednesday. He wasn't the only one who felt threatened by Tyler’s arrival. Andy was also nervous.

Andy was coupled with Maddy upon her arrival. In the latest episode, she was seen impressed with Tyler’s sculpted shoulder. Andy didn't like this, and during the confessional, the “mama’s boy” shared:

“There’s this guy with really nice hair. I’m, like, ‘Is he gonna come take my girl?’ Game on, I guess.”

Meanwhile, Tyler’s presence seems to have changed the dynamics in the villa.

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 airs on Peacock at 9 PM ET, every day from Tuesday to Sunday.

