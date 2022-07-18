Who is Jesse Bray? Love Island USA Season 4 contestant drinks 3-4 gallons of milk in a week

Peacock's Love Island USA is all set to premiere in just a few days and among the five boys to make an entrance on the show is 27-year-old Jesse Bray. Though his celebrity crush is Karrueche Tran, Bray is making an appearance on the famed reality TV series to find his true love.

Love Island USA features 10 gorgeous single contestants arriving with hopes of finding love. In the process of finding the love they hoped for, they will have to take part in different physical tasks.

The one couple that makes it to the end, will walk away with the grand prize of $100,000.

Since we're only days away from the premiere, here's what you need to know about Jesse Bray.

Jesse Bray from Love Island USA prefers some good old Vitamin D

While many people love milk and prefer a glass every now and then, Jesse's love for milk goes a mile further as he drinks nearly 3-4 gallons of milk per week. The Love Island USA star shared the fun fact about himself in his official bio for the show.

Another fun fact you must know about the star is that his spirit animal is a bear. Bears better be on the lookout since Jesse said that he would love to give a bear a big bear hug.

There's one more fun fact that viewers might like to know about this Love Island USA star and that is that he can put both his legs behind his head. Talk about being flexible.

In his bio, the 27-year-old wrote that if did meet anyone, it would be like Socrates said, "It would be a day filled with laughter."

Who is Jesse Bray and where is the Love Island USA contestant from

Jesse Bray hails from Springfield, Ohio and is currently located in Houston, Texas, where he works as a courier. There isn't much known about Jesse apart from what's mentioned in his bio. His social media presence has been quite low.

With just around 2200 followers, he is also one of the contestants with the lowest number of followers on Instagram. That might be because he hasn't posted anything since 2018. Bray only recently became active on the social media platform only recently after news of him appearing on the show was announced.

Based off a post from 2018, it seemed like Jesse was into sports and played American football back when he was in college. According to The Grid Iron Crew, in 2020 Jesse was also a pro prospect and was a wide receiver from Urbana University, Ohio. His jersey number was six.

In a video of him introducing himself on the show, Jesse said that he was picked on a lot when he was younger. He shared:

"I had big, fat, nerdy glasses. I went from urkel to jaleel in a very short amount of time. It kinda leveled me up a bit."

Jesse also shared that he wouldn't mind stepping on the other contestant's toes on the series. He added that if one of them fumbles up, he will swoop in and score.

More information about the forthcoming series Love Island USA

Based on the official synopsis from the show, throughout their stay, the contestants will face rising temptations and drama. They will be forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or "recouple" with someone new.

The Love Island USA contestants will also be at the mercy of the public who will vote to determine who gets another shot and who leaves the villa single and empty-handed.

Love Island USA will premiere in Peacock on July 19. Readers can check local listings for more information.

