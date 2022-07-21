“Why was Valerie crying?”: Love Island USA fans react to the show ending with a cliffhanger

After a successful premiere on Peacock, Season 4 of Love Island USA aired its second episode on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET. The series has been extremely popular among viewers primarily because of its interesting format and the number of twists thrown at the contestants. The most recent episode saw the entrance of two new islanders, Valerie and Mady.

As Love Island USA newbies Valerie and Mady entered the villa, the dynamics shifted, considering there were now 7 ladies and only 5 men to couple with, leaving two women islanders on the chopping block. However, the episode ended without viewers knowing who the newbies would couple with and ended with a cliffhanger that showed Valerie crying.

Fans were keen to know the reason behind the newbie's breakdown and took to Twitter to express their feelings. One tweeted:

Fans react to Love Island USA newbie Valerie crying by the end of Episode 2

The second episode of Love Island USA Season 4 started on a great note, with two new islanders joining the existing cast. As Valerie and Mady introduced themselves, the men in the villa had more options to explore. However, it was the newbies who had a big decision to make.

The hit series' first recoupling of the season took place on tonight's episode. While Mady chose Andy as her partner, relieving Courtney of her misery, the show didn't air who Valerie chose to couple up with. Episode 2 ended on a cliffhanger that showed Valerie crying.

Fans were very interested in finding out the reason behind her emotions and knowing who she chose to couple up with. They took to Twitter to express their feelings.

I do love cliffhangers. Anyway, I'm lowkey hoping Valerie picks Felipe so Sereniti can have a new guy. At the same time, I'm worried that Sereniti might go hysterical if that happens.

#LoveIslandUSA No but what made Valerie cry on that preview🙃🙃. I thought she had so much confidence No but what made Valerie cry on that preview🙃🙃. I thought she had so much confidence 😩😩.#LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/iCVBKSlwMT

ℐazzy ♡ 💌 @Jazzymariexo I hate how #LoveIslandUSA alwayssss finishes on a cliff hanger like tell us who Valerie picks then finish the episode I hate how #LoveIslandUSA alwayssss finishes on a cliff hanger like tell us who Valerie picks then finish the episode

Maria @BlackWeebxo it just can’t be that serious Now why’s Valerie cryingit just can’t be that serious #LoveIslandUSA Now why’s Valerie crying😂😂 it just can’t be that serious #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/7IpxLnk3pD

Brandy Sims @BrandySims1 I think Valerie will pick Isaiah but why the cliffhanger?!? #LoveIslandUSA I think Valerie will pick Isaiah but why the cliffhanger?!? #LoveIslandUSA

Emily @astroenomily Who will Valerie pick???? I’m feeling it’s going to be Jesse. But I’m also confused by the tears in the preview for tomorrow night? #LoveIslandUSA Who will Valerie pick???? I’m feeling it’s going to be Jesse. But I’m also confused by the tears in the preview for tomorrow night? #LoveIslandUSA

ya girl. @ohdyah_ nahh why Valerie crying in the next episode?? What is going AWN? #LoveIslandUSA nahh why Valerie crying in the next episode?? What is going AWN? #LoveIslandUSA

#LoveIslandUSA they definitely could’ve fit who Valerie picked. That cliffhanger was not necessary. they definitely could’ve fit who Valerie picked. That cliffhanger was not necessary. #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/HQGbTs3uyJ

Love Island USA Tweets @loveisland_usat OMG DOES VALERIE GET REJECTED BY WHO SHE PICKS???? WHY IS SHE CRYING??? I NEED ANSWERS NOW #LoveIslandUSA OMG DOES VALERIE GET REJECTED BY WHO SHE PICKS???? WHY IS SHE CRYING??? I NEED ANSWERS NOW #LoveIslandUSA

Who is Love Island USA Season 4 newbie Valerie Bragg?

Love Island USA quickly brought drama into the house with the introduction of two new islanders, Valerie and Mady. The men in the villa got an opportunity to know about the two new ladies when they challenged the men to pick any two amongst them to go on a date with the two new ladies. Felipe and Jesse chose to pay Valeria and Mady a visit, respectively.

Valerie Bragg is a nutritionist from Costa Rica currently residing in Florida. The brunette grew up enjoying sports like soccer and basketball. As her biggest red flags, the newbie cited "slow movers," alongside people who pay insidious compliments and those who can't apologize even when they're wrong.

Episode 2 of Love Island USA Season 4 ended with a cliffhanger that showed Valerie breaking down. The series also didn't reveal who she picked among the men to couple up with. However, if Felipe's interests are anything to go by, she may have picked him ideally. Viewers will have to tune in to find out if Felipe will leave his original partner Sereniti to couple up with Valerie.

In December last year, Valerie was seen being intimate with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. Their private moment was recorded by an anonymous source and went viral on the internet. Following this, the star received a lot of hate and trolls from people who accused her of breaking up Chase and his co-star, Madelyn Cline.

However, the Love Island USA newbie addressed the issue in a TikTok video where she confessed that both Madelyn and Chase were single when it happened. She revealed they were both drunk, and "one thing led to another" before they became intimate. However, she also confirmed that they weren't dating and that the connection wasn't serious.

With the show episode ending with a cliffhanger, it will be interesting to see who Valerie picks as her partner and how the dynamics between the existing couples and islanders change following her decision. Also, this is just the beginning, and the contestants will be given more exciting challenges.

