Who was Alexander AJ Jennings? Chase Stokes leads tributes as 'Outer Banks' stand-in actor is killed in hit-and-run 

Alexander AJ Jennings, the stand-in lead for actor Chase Stokes for the show Outer Banks, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in New Charleston, South Carolina. Since then, the series’ cast and crew have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor. Jennings was 22 years old at the time of passing.

According to a press statement released by the Charleston County Sheriff’s department, deputies responded to the Sol Legare Road accident at about 2:30 am ET on Tuesday. Sources revealed that Alexander AJ Jennings was walking and struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The pedestrian was hit a second time by another vehicle that also left the scene.

People magazine reported that Jennings was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital, where he sadly passed away.

Chase Stokes took to his Instagram profile, expressing sadness following the tragic loss. In his Instagram story, he wrote:

“Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does. My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you’d come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least. We all loved you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people, and for that Thank You AJ. Fly high angel.”

Who was Alexander AJ Jennings?

Alexander AJ Jennings is from upstate New York. He was the stand-in actor for Chase Stokes in Outer Banks. The body double was not filmed when the tragedy struck him.

He was last seen in Charleston, South Carolina while Netflix was filming the third season of Outer Banks.

Not much is known about him as he keeps his private life away from the cameras.

Kimmie Stewart Casting issued a statement on Instagram following his death late Tuesday. It read:

“AJ was a beautiful, kind soul & a bright light every day on set… I can not fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ’s sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. I understand this message may be difficult to process for those of you that met & became fast friends with AJ.”

She also announced that Netflix’s HR has hired a grief counselor. She continued:

“I am still at a loss of words how this happened & cannot imagine the heartache his family is going through. We will miss this amazing human & his infectious smile dearly.”

The first vehicle that slammed into Jennings has not been located as no description of the vehicle was made available. The second vehicle was located in downtown Charleston. No charges have been filed against the vehicle drivers. The case remains under investigation.

