How many siblings does Chase Stokes have? Outer Banks star slams 'absurd' death threats after posting picture with sister, Rylie Walker

Outer Banks star, Chase Stokes, has slammed social media users who sent him “death threats” after he posted a picture of himself with his younger sister, Rylie Walker, on Instagram. After expressing disappointment, the actor announced that he was going to take a break from social media.

Details of the controversy

The actor uploaded a picture with his younger sister which led to him receiving death threats on social media (Image via hichasestokes/Instgaram)

On April 15, the 29-year-old took to his Instagram story to respond to the threats he was getting. He said that him not being able to post a picture with his younger sister 'without death threats' was “just f**king absurd.” He added:

“Get a grip. Family always comes first and at the end of the day if you don't know my sister and have the audacity to send me horrific messages then just go ahead and click that unfollow.”

The actor responds to backlash (Image via @hichasestokes/Instagram)

Chase Stokes concluded by suggesting that he was going to take a break from social media.

“I will forever be a person who ALWAYS puts my family first. With that being said, and with that dumb s**t. I’m out. See you when I see you.”

How many siblings does Chase Stokes have?

The Maryland-native was born to Jeff Stokes and Jennifer Canning, who are now divorced. Jeff, the president of STRIDE franchise LLC, went on to marry Nicki Osterman Stokes, who is believed to be a psychologist.

The actor is the eldest child and has six siblings in total. Kaden Stokes and Kendall Nicole Stokes, two of his younger siblings, are from his father’s second marriage. The name of one of his brothers has not been revealed yet. His other three siblings are Evan, Rylie and Griffin Walker.

Rylie Walker posted a picture with her siblings on Instagram in 2019. She tagged Ethan and Belle Canning, who share the same last name as Chase’s mother. It is believed that they are his step-siblings.

Chase Stokes opened up about being the eldest sibling and shouldering the responsibilities in a Brief Take interview. He said:

“When you’ve got so many other siblings and you’re trying to somehow manage that, be an older brother and not cross the lines between being a brother and also a second dad, I think you naturally go to that leadership role.”

Just six months ago, Chase Stokes announced on Instagram that his brother Griffin Walker had been hospitalized. However, the reason behind the admission remains unknown. On his Instagram story, he said that Griffin was “the strongest human” he had ever met and that he looked up to him “more than any human on this planet.”

