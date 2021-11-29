Are Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline still together? Rumors explained as fans express excitement 

Fans of Outer Banks “it” couple Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are rejoicing as rumor has it that the two have reconciled their relationship. The two portray Sarah Cameron and John B in the Netflix series.

The couple have been dating on-screen since the first season of the show. Since then, they have been flaunting their offscreen relationship on social media as well.

The two made their relationship public in June 2020, but they hit troubled waters in October this year. The 23-year-old actress was then spotted with 13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler. The pair were seen dancing in Milan during Fashion Week.

Earlier this month, E! News and People magazine confirmed that the couple had broken up. A source had revealed to People:

"Madelyn and Chase are no longer together. They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago."

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline believed to still be dating

According to the popular Instagram page Deux Moi, the couple is “back on.” They received an anonymous tip mentioning that the two were seen together in Atlanta, Georgia. The tip posted on the page’s Instagram story read:

“Chase and Madelyn were seen in Atlanta last night. Are they back together????”

A picture of the two together on November 28 was recently uploaded to Twitter. A video of Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline behind DJ Booth is also making its rounds on TikTok.

ً @machineguncol MADELYN AND CHASE WERE TOGETHER MADELYN AND CHASE WERE TOGETHER https://t.co/Mq9394N7cC

Madelyn Cline Brasil (fã-clube) @madelynbrasil Fofos! Novo vídeo de Madelyn Cline e Chase Stokes em um show na noite passada, em Atlanta. ❤️ Fofos! Novo vídeo de Madelyn Cline e Chase Stokes em um show na noite passada, em Atlanta. ❤️ https://t.co/r5U5WlJuY3

Fans of the Outer Banks couple took to Twitter, expressing their joy. A few tweets read:

a🧚🏼‍♀️ @katleyline madelyn and chase are together🥺

i hate caring abt celebrities relationships but they were always so cute together madelyn and chase are together🥺i hate caring abt celebrities relationships but they were always so cute together

xuan 🪐 | PROUD OF LIV !! @brutalrodriqo madelyn cline and chase stokes beat the allegations love that for them! madelyn cline and chase stokes beat the allegations love that for them!

. @julietangelika_ COMEBACK OF THE YEAR MADELYN CLINE & CHASE STOKES!!!! AGHHH 😍 COMEBACK OF THE YEAR MADELYN CLINE & CHASE STOKES!!!! AGHHH 😍

tay @leedsleadstoluv look, i might be living off of Literal crumbs that madelyn cline and chase stokes are still together but idc look, i might be living off of Literal crumbs that madelyn cline and chase stokes are still together but idc

zara @chixmelio @hudswatermelon_ it’s madelyn and chase. people were saying they broke up but they were together last night @hudswatermelon_ it’s madelyn and chase. people were saying they broke up but they were together last night

adryana 🕷️ 🤍 @vinniespoison Madelyn and Chase are back together what??? Madelyn and Chase are back together what???

Neither of the two actors has confirmed publicly that they are dating. This is not the first time the Instagram page has predicted a celebrity’s relationship status. Deux Moi also confirmed that the stars of the Netflix series You, Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold, were dating too.

