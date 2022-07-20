When do new Love Island USA Season 4 episodes air? Schedule explored

Season 4 of Love Island USA finally arrived on Tuesday, July 20, 2022, but on a different network. The ex-CBS show now airs on Peacock at 9 PM ET and features a new batch of islanders.

Along with the network, the show welcomed a new host as well. Modern Family's Sarah Hyland replaced Arielle Vandenberg, who currently hosts the UK version. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

Love Island USA Season 4 will stream on Peacock six days a week, from Tuesday to Sunday.

Love Island USA Season 4 40-episode schedule

The dating series started with 10 islanders on July 20, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET and 6.00 PM CT on Peacock TV. The upcoming episodes will also air on the same schedule.

A total of 40 episodes will reportedly be released. According to a press release, Love Island USA has been renewed for two seasons, "an 80-episode order," by Peacock. This means 40 episodes each in Season 4 and Season 5, respectively.

Going by episode numbers, the full schedule of the show is as follows:

Week 1: Episodes 1-6: Tuesday (July 19) to Sunday (July 24)

Week 2: Episodes 7-13: Tuesday (July 26) to Sunday (July 31)

Week 3: Episodes 14-20: Tuesday (August 2) to Sunday (August 7)

Week 4: Episodes 21-27: Tuesday (August 9) to Sunday (August 14)

Week 5: Episodes 28-33: Tuesday (August 16) to Sunday (August 21)

Week 6: Episodes 34-39: Tuesday (August 23) to Sunday (August 28)

Week 7: Episode 40: Tuesday (August 30)

Meanwhile, on Peacock, viewers can catch Episode 2 on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET. Only the channel/network subscribers can have access to the show.

Recap of Episode 1

Love Island USA @loveislandusa Does Courtney already have competition for Andy's affection? His mama may have something to say about that... #LoveIslandUSA Does Courtney already have competition for Andy's affection? His mama may have something to say about that... #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/GKj0MHW05i

In Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 1, the five female islanders, including Zeta Morrison, Sydney Paight, Courtney Boerner, Sereniti Springs, and Deborah "Deb" Chub, entered the villa first.

The Modern Family actress then called the male islanders, including Timmy Pandolfi, Andy Voyen, Felipe Gomes, Isaiah Campbell, and Jesse Bary. Sarah then asked the female contestants to pick their partners.

Take a look at the first couples of Love Island USA Season 4:

Zeta and Timmy Sydney and Isaiah Sereniti and Felipe Deb and Jesse Courtney and Andy

Once they were coupled up, the pairs spent time with each other. While Courtney didn't like his partner's claim of being a "mama's boy," Felipe snuck out of the villa to go on a date with another girl. Sereniti was seen as heartbroken and shocked after learning the truth.

The upcoming episodes will soon welcome new islanders, leading to new formations of couples. Much drama is expected from Love Island USA Season 4, which airs at 9.00 PM ET on Peacock.

