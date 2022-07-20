“I miss Arielle”: Love Island USA fans react to Sarah Hyland replacing Arielle Vandenberg as the host of Season 4

Love Island USA aired its Season 4 premiere episode on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on Peacock. Viewers had to adjust to one significant change - Modern Family star Sara Hayland is now the show's new host, replacing Arielle Vandenberg. After emceeing the first three successful seasons, Vandenberg handed over the hosting baton for the fourth season.

Viewers were, however, looking forward to seeing Arielle host the show and took to social media to express their disappointment. One fan tweeted:

Season 4 of Love Island USA has begun with 10 islanders entering the villa to find love. They have been coupled with potential partners. With high stakes and massive prize money at the show's end, they will have to engage in exciting challenges and participate in dramatic recoupling sessions to stay safe.

Former Love Island USA host Arielle Vandenberg reveals the reason behind not hosting Season 4 of the hit series

Love Island USA Season 4 aired its first episode with a new host - Sarah Hayland. Former host Arielle Vandenberg revealed the reason behind passing on the responsibility to the Modern Family star in an Instagram post on June 30, 2022. She said:

“I was cast to be the host of CBS’s version of Love Island and we had 3 amazing seasons! Unfortunately, CBS didn’t pick it up for a fourth season. The show is now going to Peacock and it being a different network they are rebranding it completely, including a new narrator and new host.”

Arielle proceeded to exclaim that she is "truly sad" that she won't be able to host the new season, especially because she "worked so hard to get there finally, and it was an actual dream come true." However, she added that she was happy that her friend was getting to host the new season and would "kill it," considering the latter's charming personality.

By the end of the post, she said:

“To sum this up, I just wanted to come here to let all of you know how much I have loved and appreciated your support over the last 3 seasons. So with that being said… my time on Love Island is over. I have 30 minutes to pack my bags and say my goodbyes.”

Check out what fans had to say about Arielle leaving the series.

The new Love Island USA host appreciated Arielle's support and shared the big news about hosting the show. In an interview with People, Sarah revealed that "things are going to be pretty epic" in the fourth season. She also revealed that viewers would get their promised dose of drama this year.

“It’s going to be steamier, naughtier. The challenge games are going to be so fun and s**y. And I just really can’t wait for everyone to meet and see each other and get to know each other and create not only hopefully long lasting relationships, but friendships as well.”

In addition to the new host, Love Island USA viewers will also get a new narrator. However, the narrator is none other than the legendary Iain Stirling, who voices the British counterpart of the series. He replaced Matthew Hoffman as the season 4 narrator and has already become a favorite amongst fans with his engaging voice.

Keep watching Love Island USA streaming on a nightly basis on Peacock.

