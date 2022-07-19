Who is Courtney Boerner from Love Island USA Season 4? Meet the first bisexual islander of the new season

The new season of Love Island USA is set to feature its first bisexual islander, Courtney Boerner. Apart from her, there will be other islanders coming from different backgrounds, but all these contestants are ready to fall in love with the right person they meet in the villa.

Moreover, previously in the last three seasons, the show aired on CBS but for its fourth iteration, it has chosen Peacock as its new home.

Love Island USA season 4 will feature hot singletons (both men and women) who seek to find love amidst the challenges and tasks presented in the game. They have to choose a partner with whom they can establish a good connection and also win the challenges.

However, they also have to stand the test of temptation and trust. The couple that makes it to the end will win a grand cash prize of $100,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Throughout their stay, temptations will rise. and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

Courtney Boerner from Love Island USA has more than one celebrity crush

24-year-old Courtney Boerner is a stylist who currently lives in Los Angeles, California. Born in Winter Park, Florida, she has more than one celebrity crush, including: Keanu Reeves, Michael B. Jordan, Will Smith and James Franco.

Apart from being a stylist, the Love Island USA contestant has also worked as a ring girl in a boxing match for Showtime PPV between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. She carried placards and walked into the ring showing the round number.

Moreover, the stylist has undergone 19 plastic surgeries and is quite confident in flaunting her body in stylish swimsuits. Also, judging by her Instagram, it appears that Boerner is always in awe of posh brands like Dior and Prada. She is seen posing with bags and shoes of classy brand tags and status.

When it comes to finding an ideal partner, the Los Angeles girl has multiple opinions and preferences. First of all, she has dated both men and women, so would not mind finding love in either of the genders, but they must have great personalities. Moreover, she values fresh mouth breath. Her bio on the show reads:

"Hates bad breath more than anything"

Instead, it advises to:

"Keep it minty, people."

However, in the Love Island USA villa, she will be looking for a partner with emotional intelligence.

What’s new in season 4 of Love Island USA?

The new season of the dating show will be hosted by Modern Family actress Sara Hyland, who has also starred in shows like Geek Charming and Friendship is Forever.

Furthermore, comedian Ian Stirling, the narrator of the British iteration of the show, will be narrating the new US version as well. Viewers can watch the new season of Love Island USA season 4 on Peacock, which is premiering on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far