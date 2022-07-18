Who is Deborah Chubb? Love Island USA Season 4 star calls herself Texas "Barbie"

Love Island USA is merely days away from premiering on Peacock. Ten singletons will make their way to the island in hopes of finding true love. However, only one couple will walk away with the $100,000 cash prize. One of the five ladies debuting this season is Deborah Chubb, who has many nicknames, including Chubb Rub.

Love Island USA season 4 will feature ten hot contestants, who arrive on the island on a quest to find true love. They will have to perform various physical tasks and will succeed only if they share good chemistry with their partners. The last couple standing will walk away with a huge cash prize of $100,000.

Here's what you should know about Deborah Chubb, the self-described Texas 'Barbie' from Love Island USA

The 26-year-old Texas native currently resides in Redondo Beach, California and was born on May 2, 1996. She is a personal assistant and a social media influencer. In her official bio for Love Island USA, she shared that the more red flags, "the better for her and harder she falls." She shared that she was now ready to change her old habits and find someone who would appreciate her.

The Love Island USA contestant also shared that Justin Bieber once flirted with her. After being single for five years, she shared that the show is her last hope and that she's ready to get back in the game. That's not all, apart from being a self-proclaimed Texas "Barbie," Deborah considers herself Good Luck Chuck. She claimed that the last four men she dated all ended up getting married after they separated from her.

In a sneak peak of her from Love Island USA, Deborah shared that she is the most fun to be with. She also joked that she has been single for so long that if she doesn't find love on the island, she's becoming a nun. The Texas native shared that she has a lot of friends who are guys and that she doesn't do drama.

Apart from that, Deborah also seems to have an IMDB page that showcases that she has worked on two TV series. In 2019, she played Gigi Hadid's clone in Game of Clones, and in 2020, she appeared in Queen of Stylez as a production assistant.

More information about Deborah's travel diaries and Instagram profile

If you want to follow Deborah and check out what she's up to, here's her id: @debchubb. With over 19k followers on Instagram, she has had her fair share of travel across the country. Deborah has visited Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, Nevada, Mexico and Missouri over the past few years.

The Dallas native has also attended Coachella and various other music festivals. She also often travels for her birthday. When she turned 25, she spent her birthday in Los Angeles. When she isn't traveling, Deborah showcases her passion for fashion by donning stylish and trendy outfits.

According to her Instagram profile, Deborah also seems to be a sports fan, as she's attended a number of games and posted pictures from there on her platform. Viewers will learn more about Deborah when the famed reality TV series premieres.

Love Island USA premieres on July 19, 2022, only on Peacock. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far