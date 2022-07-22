"Jesse is giving me real player vibes": Fans slam Jesse's attitude after he gets recoupled with Valerie on Love Island USA Season 4

Love Island USA Season 4 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on Peacock. This week, the dynamics between the existing couples shifted after the entrance of two new islanders, Valerie and Mady. In the last episode, Mady chose Andy to be her partner in the first recoupling session of the season, and the episode ended with a cliffhanger without showing Valerie's choice.
On this week's episode of Love Island USA, it was time for Valerie to decide who she wanted to select as her partner. The newbie chose Jesse Bray, who was previously partnered with Deborah Chub (Deb). However, his attitude while recoupling didn't sit well with the fans. One fan tweeted:
The hit dating series began with 10 islanders introduced into the season. Now, with the two ladies shaking things up in the competition, there are 7 women and only 5 men. The episode also ended with a potential man entering the villa, and it will be interesting to see who he chooses to partner with.
Fans react to Love Island USA contestant Jesse's simultaneous connection with Valerie and Deb
The first recoupling session on Love Island USA was indeed a messy one. While on the one hand, fans were relieved that newbie Mady chose Andy, which meant Courtney was single. However, things took a turn when fellow newbie Valerie chose Jesse to be her partner.
Jesse seemed happy and relieved to have been picked by Valerie in the episode. He confessed that he was glad that the new islander coupled with him. Later in the episode, when the new couple got to talking, he revealed that his ideal type was "blonde girls," which infuriated fans.
However, the Love Island USA contestant soon felt that he still had some connection with Deb. Jesse revealed to Valerie that he liked her but at the same time kept feeling that he shared a great connection with his former partner. Fans accused him of playing on both sides and being unable to decide who he preferred to be with.
By the end of the episode, Jesse kissed Deb in front of Valerie in a Truth and Dare challenge, which also did not impress fans. Jesse's attitude changed across the episode.
At first, he was thrilled and confessed to having genuine feelings for Valerie. Later, after spending some quality time with Valerie throughout the episode, Jesse remained conflicted. However, he kept returning to Deb. At the end of the episode, before proceeding to kiss Deb, he said:
"So out of everybody I did get a chance to kiss, but I gotta go with Deb for the best one."
Fans felt it was highly disrespectful of Jesse to kiss Deb in front of Valerie, who had just chosen him to be his partner and had placed her faith in him.
Check out what fans had to say about Jesse on the Love Island USA episode.
Viewers will have to stay tuned in to catch more of the drama set to take place in the upcoming episodes. With the newer islanders joining the season, it will surely shake things up in the villa. Newer couples will be formed via recoupling sessions, and contestants might go back to their previous partners or may also form connections with the new islanders. Only time will tell which couple will last until the end.
Keep watching Love Island USA on Peacock.