"Jesse is giving me real player vibes": Fans slam Jesse's attitude after he gets recoupled with Valerie on Love Island USA Season 4

Love Island USA Season 4 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on Peacock. This week, the dynamics between the existing couples shifted after the entrance of two new islanders, Valerie and Mady. In the last episode, Mady chose Andy to be her partner in the first recoupling session of the season, and the episode ended with a cliffhanger without showing Valerie's choice.

On this week's episode of Love Island USA, it was time for Valerie to decide who she wanted to select as her partner. The newbie chose Jesse Bray, who was previously partnered with Deborah Chub (Deb). However, his attitude while recoupling didn't sit well with the fans. One fan tweeted:

Haaan @hanaws9 Jesse is giving me real player vibes. That man is not as innocent as he makes himself out to be #LoveIslandUSA Jesse is giving me real player vibes. That man is not as innocent as he makes himself out to be #LoveIslandUSA

The hit dating series began with 10 islanders introduced into the season. Now, with the two ladies shaking things up in the competition, there are 7 women and only 5 men. The episode also ended with a potential man entering the villa, and it will be interesting to see who he chooses to partner with.

Fans react to Love Island USA contestant Jesse's simultaneous connection with Valerie and Deb

The first recoupling session on Love Island USA was indeed a messy one. While on the one hand, fans were relieved that newbie Mady chose Andy, which meant Courtney was single. However, things took a turn when fellow newbie Valerie chose Jesse to be her partner.

Jesse seemed happy and relieved to have been picked by Valerie in the episode. He confessed that he was glad that the new islander coupled with him. Later in the episode, when the new couple got to talking, he revealed that his ideal type was "blonde girls," which infuriated fans.

However, the Love Island USA contestant soon felt that he still had some connection with Deb. Jesse revealed to Valerie that he liked her but at the same time kept feeling that he shared a great connection with his former partner. Fans accused him of playing on both sides and being unable to decide who he preferred to be with.

Love Island USA @loveislandusa ‍ #LoveIslandUSA Did Jesse just pull a 180 on Valerie and flip the love triangle? (We can't tell, we forgot our protractor at home) Did Jesse just pull a 180 on Valerie and flip the love triangle? (We can't tell, we forgot our protractor at home) 📐❤️‍🔥 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/0J8s4LxucC

By the end of the episode, Jesse kissed Deb in front of Valerie in a Truth and Dare challenge, which also did not impress fans. Jesse's attitude changed across the episode.

At first, he was thrilled and confessed to having genuine feelings for Valerie. Later, after spending some quality time with Valerie throughout the episode, Jesse remained conflicted. However, he kept returning to Deb. At the end of the episode, before proceeding to kiss Deb, he said:

"So out of everybody I did get a chance to kiss, but I gotta go with Deb for the best one."

Fans felt it was highly disrespectful of Jesse to kiss Deb in front of Valerie, who had just chosen him to be his partner and had placed her faith in him.

Check out what fans had to say about Jesse on the Love Island USA episode.

Roro @ronarozay Jesse…. What.. you just said you’re more attracted to Deb then told Val you don’t have any stronger feelings for anyone else. #LoveIslandUSA Jesse…. What.. you just said you’re more attracted to Deb then told Val you don’t have any stronger feelings for anyone else. #LoveIslandUSA

Barbados Streisand 🇧🇧 🏳️‍🌈 @fuddlecuddle



#LoveIslandUSA Jesse said someone else was a better kisser and then started kissing them and now Valerie looks like she’s about to bawl her eyes out. 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴 Jesse said someone else was a better kisser and then started kissing them and now Valerie looks like she’s about to bawl her eyes out. 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴#LoveIslandUSA

Ahmina✨ @Amina2Reel There’s something VERY off about Jesse. Ima put my finger on it one day. #LoveIslandUSA There’s something VERY off about Jesse. Ima put my finger on it one day. #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/EUw4zyuNJW

Jas @jjasminenicolee



*Jesse 20 minutes later*

#LoveIslandUSA Isaiah/Valerie: “There’s not a flaw in this man”*Jesse 20 minutes later* Isaiah/Valerie: “There’s not a flaw in this man” *Jesse 20 minutes later* #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/5dXd2O1JRs

BBShanese21🌸💫 @BBShanese Not him picking Deb for best KISS THEN KISSING HER AGAIN WHILE VALERIE IS TEARING UP BEHIND THEM WATCHING!!! #LoveIslandUSA Not him picking Deb for best KISS THEN KISSING HER AGAIN WHILE VALERIE IS TEARING UP BEHIND THEM WATCHING!!! #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/o0iaU3wpSZ

kiee 🐾 @kierunway is he trying to be the next Johnny Jesse just embarrassed the hell out of valerie likeis he trying to be the next Johnny #LoveIslandUSA Jesse just embarrassed the hell out of valerie like 😭 is he trying to be the next Johnny #LoveIslandUSA

FREE GEMMA//INDIYAH STEAL THE MONEY @chocolatesunn Jesse is nasty LMAOOO this man said Deb is the best kisser then made out with her again in front of the girl he coupled up with, he’s a sicko!! #LoveIslandUSA Jesse is nasty LMAOOO this man said Deb is the best kisser then made out with her again in front of the girl he coupled up with, he’s a sicko!! #LoveIslandUSA

Sev @Sevensmom23 The more & more Jesse talks I’m just like … #LoveIslandUSA The more & more Jesse talks I’m just like … #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/JjpFePyhHx

NiceBadAss11 @Nicebadass11 Jesse is so unserious smh like I can’t with this man #loveislandusa Jesse is so unserious smh like I can’t with this man #loveislandusa

Jas @jjasminenicolee If Jesse don’t shut up about all his connections, like he irks my nerves for some reason #LoveIslandUSA If Jesse don’t shut up about all his connections, like he irks my nerves for some reason #LoveIslandUSA

Viewers will have to stay tuned in to catch more of the drama set to take place in the upcoming episodes. With the newer islanders joining the season, it will surely shake things up in the villa. Newer couples will be formed via recoupling sessions, and contestants might go back to their previous partners or may also form connections with the new islanders. Only time will tell which couple will last until the end.

Keep watching Love Island USA on Peacock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far