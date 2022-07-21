Who is Mady McLanahan from Love Island USA Season 4? New islander leaves internet talking after she picks Andy Voyen

Season 4 of Love Island USA aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on Peacock. After a successful season premiere, it was only natural that viewers would tune in to watch the next episode. Two new women marked their entrance into the villa, shaking the already formed dynamics of the season.

Valerie Bragg and Mady McLanahan made their way into Love Island USA, shocking viewers with an early recoupling possibility. While Valerie's choice of partner wasn't revealed by the end of the episode, Mady chose Andy Voyen to couple with, leaving his former partner Courtney alone but relieved.

Love Island USA newbie Mady McLanahan has a huge fan following on TikTok

Mady McLanahan works as a social media marketing manager. The Oklahoma native, originally from Texas, has a massive fan following on TikTok. The reality star is a celebrity on the social media platform with more than 41K followers who are constantly updated with the exciting content she offers.

The 26-year-old Love Island USA contestant works at her family-owned business, 'The Vintage Leopard.' She described her business on her LinkedIn page as,

"Committed to providing the best customer service, fast shipping and with the hopes to help empower women and make them feel beautiful."

As per her show bio, Mady's red flags include someone who is too cocky and a person who talks too much about money or possessions. Her favorite hobby, however, is online shopping. On the other hand, her green flags include a humble guy. The star also revealed that she was in a serious relationship about six years ago.

Fans react after Love Island USA newbie Mady chooses Andy as her partner

In this week's episode of Love Island USA, newbie Mady made her debut and changed the show's dynamics. The star and fellow newbie Valerie Bragg challenged the men to choose two men amongst themselves who would go on a date with the new islanders. While Felipe chose Valerie, Jesse was attracted to Mady.

However, by the end of the episode, the season's first recoupling occurred after Mady chose Andy Voyen to couple up with, eventually leaving his ex-partner Courtney without one.

On Love Island USA, now that Courtney is single again, she will probably be relieved after Andy was picked by someone else. She didn't vibe with her ex-partner in the premiere episode as she wasn't keen on Andy being a 'mama's boy.'

In the first episode, Andy revealed that he was a 'mama's boy' and had a great relationship with her. However, this didn't sit well with his then partner Courtney, who said in a confessional:

"I'm feeling like super blessed to be coupled with andy because he is like so sweet, and so genuine, and such a little like nugget...but I'm looking for like..a manly man, you know? I don't know if I can like find that in someone who considers himself a straight up mama's boy."

Fans took to Twitter to comment on Mady's choice of partner. They supported Mady's decision as they felt Courtney and Andy wouldn't have lasted long.

The hit series started with 10 islanders at the beginning, and now with the introduction of two new women, there are seven ladies while there are only five men. Viewers will have to tune in to find out whether the show will make up the numbers by introducing two new men or two of the women will be on the chopping block of elimination.

Keep watching Love Island USA on Peacock.

