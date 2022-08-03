Why did Jeff’s reaction to Bria confronting Timmy leave fans in splits in Love Island USA Season 4?

The latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4 aired on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. It showed the dynamics changing between Bria and Timmy, leaving the former in tears.

Bria was one of the new bombshells who arrived in the villa with brother Chazz. She picked Timmy during the recoupling round, which landed her in Zeta's bad books. Before Bria's arrival, Zeta and Timmy were partners and were quite into each other.

In the previous episode of Love Island USA, Zeta partnered up with newcomer Jeff, who has shown interest in her since his arrival. However, he soon realized that Zeta might have picked him as her partner, but her heart was with Timmy. So when he saw Timmy and Zeta talking, he preferred to give them space but shared his thoughts with Bria. The latter decided to confront Zeta and Timmy, even after Jeff asked her not to.

Love Island USA's Jeff reacts to Bria confronting Timmy and Zeta

While Timmy and Zeta were sitting together and discussing their connection, Bria and Jeff were uncomfortable with the situation. Jeff told Bria that the former couple should let them know if they are back together.

Even after Jeff said no, Bria decided to intervene in Timmy and Zeta's conversation. When Bria stood up and started walking toward the pair, Jeff hid his face in his jacket in shock. Viewers were left in splits with his reaction and found him relatable. Take a look at fans' reactions:

Shan @HeyyitsShan Jeff when Bria went over to Zeta and Timmy after he told her to chill #LoveIslandUSA Jeff when Bria went over to Zeta and Timmy after he told her to chill #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/tebd79uyzT

Nugget @bouncy_pidgeon #LoveIslandUSA Nah Jeff needs to stay in the man is relatable af with those reactions Nah Jeff needs to stay in the man is relatable af with those reactions 😭 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/jO8bt8jZP5

Alien Superstar 👽 @xTaij #LoveIslandUSA Jeff was me during that whole conversation. Bria wanted answers and she definitely got them tonight Jeff was me during that whole conversation. Bria wanted answers and she definitely got them tonight 😬 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/5dvWSt9Gub

Nk3play2 @Nk3play2 #LoveIslandUSA Not Jeff pulling a SpongeBob watching Bria interrupt Timmy & Zeta. #LoveIslandUSA Not Jeff pulling a SpongeBob watching Bria interrupt Timmy & Zeta. https://t.co/mRaVD5iy36

Zeta consoles Bria on Love Island USA 2022

Bria asked Timmy in front of Zeta whether he was interested in her or wanted to return to his first partner. Timmy chose Zeta, leaving Bria heartbroken.

The latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4 also showed Zeta making amends with Bria by consoling her. Zeta said:

“I know like you and I started to get on, and I don’t want you to feel like that’s gone anywhere. I think you’re a lovely girl and I am hurting for you, you know. I am happy obviously that I’ve got my boy back but it’s not nice, and I truly know that, you know. And ugh..sorry.. I am here for you, okay?”

Zeta then hugged Bria, who was in tears, and continued:

“I know it’s not the nicest situation but it’s gonna get easier. It’s just like a bullet right now. I am so here for you and I may not be the first person you want to talk to about this specific situation, but just know that as time goes on, like when you do, I am here for you.”

The Love Island USA episode also saw host Sarah Hyland appearing on the show. She announced that people had voted for their favorite couple and that one with the least votes would leave the villa. The episode ended on a cliffhanger with four islanders at the bottom four — Timmy, Bria, Andy, and Mady.

Amid the drama and sadness in the villa, Isaiah and Sydney had an amazing private time at Hideaway. Meanwhile, the pairs who are safe from eliminations are Zeta and Jeff, Sereniti and Chazz, Isaiah and Sydney, Courtney and Bryce, and Deb and Jesse.

Love Island USA Season 4 airs a new episode from Tuesday through Sunday on Peacock at 9.00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far