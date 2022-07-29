“Pull it together girl”: Fans react to Sereniti crying over Tyler’s elimination from Love Island USA Season 8

Love Island USA aired a brand new episode on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on Peacock. Two islanders, Tyler and Zeta, had their fate tested out by being on the verge of elimination. This time, however, the power was given to the contestants to decide who they wanted to keep in the house, which is why Zeta continued on the journey to find love, and Tyler was sent back home.
However, Love Island USA fans were concerned when Sereniti cried due to Tyler's elimination. Although Tyler coupled with Sereniti, the duo couldn't form a powerful connection, following which former newbie Chazz chose to couple with Sereniti. One fan tweeted:
Season 4 of the hit dating series began with just 10 islanders who entered the villa looking for love and to win a cash prize. Since then, a couple of recoupling sessions and eliminations have taken place, and the introduction of new twists has only made the season more enjoyable.
Love Island USA former couple Tyler and Sereniti's connection explored
On Tyler's introduction as the new bombshell on last week's episode of Love Island USA, Sereniti was newly single after she friend-zoned former partner Felipe Gomes. After Felipe ditched her to go on a date with Valerie, she realized it was time for her to move on. She seemed very interested in the prospect of connecting with Tyler and eventually coupling up with him.
While Tyler went on a date with former contestant Valerie, he looked more interested in Sereniti. He eventually coupled up with the latter during his recoupling session on the show. However, the couple's romance was short-lived as she soon started to feel distant from him.
Although the Love Island USA couple began strong, Wednesday night's episode saw Sereniti raising concerns about him not giving her enough attention. While talking to the other ladies of the house, she said:
“It was just our first night, and I was excited. You know I dressed up. A new person comes in, and he didn’t make me feel like comfortable. Why don’t you just make it clear that you like me?"
Later in the episode, it became evident to the islanders that Tyler was keen to explore his connection with Mady. While talking to her, she confessed that she didn't want things to get too complicated and asked how his connection was with Sereniti.
In response to that question, Tyler said:
"She’s a great girl and everything, but I am interested in you. And I wanna tell Sereniti that too. So I was gonna pull you at some point today or tonight too, so I'm glad that you pulled me."
When Sereniti decided to confront Tyler about his conversation with Mady, he said he would respond later, which annoyed her. However, by the end of the episode, newbie Chazz chose to couple up with her, and she happily agreed.
Fans react to Sereniti's emotional outburst on Tyler's elimination on Love Island USA
Fans of the show were surprised at Sereniti's breakdown regarding Tyler's elimination and took to social media to express their opinions.
The next episode of Love Island USA will see two new bombshells, Jeff and Bryce, promising to shake the dynamics between the existing couples. Now that Zeta is single after her former partner Timmy coupled up with newbie Bria, it will be interesting to see who she gets paired up with among the new men.
Keep watching Love Island USA on Peacock.