“Pull it together girl”: Fans react to Sereniti crying over Tyler’s elimination from Love Island USA Season 8

Love Island USA aired a brand new episode on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on Peacock. Two islanders, Tyler and Zeta, had their fate tested out by being on the verge of elimination. This time, however, the power was given to the contestants to decide who they wanted to keep in the house, which is why Zeta continued on the journey to find love, and Tyler was sent back home.

However, Love Island USA fans were concerned when Sereniti cried due to Tyler's elimination. Although Tyler coupled with Sereniti, the duo couldn't form a powerful connection, following which former newbie Chazz chose to couple with Sereniti. One fan tweeted:

Esmae Duran @esmaeduran #LoveIslandUSA why is sereniti crying over Tyler like that ? They weren’t even that serious. Pull it together girl 🙄 #LoveIslandUSA why is sereniti crying over Tyler like that ? They weren’t even that serious. Pull it together girl 🙄

Season 4 of the hit dating series began with just 10 islanders who entered the villa looking for love and to win a cash prize. Since then, a couple of recoupling sessions and eliminations have taken place, and the introduction of new twists has only made the season more enjoyable.

Love Island USA former couple Tyler and Sereniti's connection explored

On Tyler's introduction as the new bombshell on last week's episode of Love Island USA, Sereniti was newly single after she friend-zoned former partner Felipe Gomes. After Felipe ditched her to go on a date with Valerie, she realized it was time for her to move on. She seemed very interested in the prospect of connecting with Tyler and eventually coupling up with him.

While Tyler went on a date with former contestant Valerie, he looked more interested in Sereniti. He eventually coupled up with the latter during his recoupling session on the show. However, the couple's romance was short-lived as she soon started to feel distant from him.

Although the Love Island USA couple began strong, Wednesday night's episode saw Sereniti raising concerns about him not giving her enough attention. While talking to the other ladies of the house, she said:

“It was just our first night, and I was excited. You know I dressed up. A new person comes in, and he didn’t make me feel like comfortable. Why don’t you just make it clear that you like me?"

Later in the episode, it became evident to the islanders that Tyler was keen to explore his connection with Mady. While talking to her, she confessed that she didn't want things to get too complicated and asked how his connection was with Sereniti.

In response to that question, Tyler said:

"She’s a great girl and everything, but I am interested in you. And I wanna tell Sereniti that too. So I was gonna pull you at some point today or tonight too, so I'm glad that you pulled me."

When Sereniti decided to confront Tyler about his conversation with Mady, he said he would respond later, which annoyed her. However, by the end of the episode, newbie Chazz chose to couple up with her, and she happily agreed.

Fans react to Sereniti's emotional outburst on Tyler's elimination on Love Island USA

Fans of the show were surprised at Sereniti's breakdown regarding Tyler's elimination and took to social media to express their opinions.

Alexia Allen @tokeyo_xxoo Now Sereniti… I know we have more self respect than that to be crying over Tyler… #LoveIslandUSA Now Sereniti… I know we have more self respect than that to be crying over Tyler…#LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/w0dFilee18

jake @jakeelordi sereniti walking through the villa crying her eyes out over tyler PLEASE #LoveIslandUSA sereniti walking through the villa crying her eyes out over tyler PLEASE #LoveIslandUSA

emma @juryteas I know I did not just see sereniti crying over tyler.. I really hope she gives chazz a fair chance bc she needs it #LoveIslandUSA I know I did not just see sereniti crying over tyler.. I really hope she gives chazz a fair chance bc she needs it #LoveIslandUSA

Karintha Styles @KarinthaStyles It’s Sereniti sitting up here looking sad that Tyler is leaving when she knows he wasn’t that into her. #loveislandusa It’s Sereniti sitting up here looking sad that Tyler is leaving when she knows he wasn’t that into her. #loveislandusa https://t.co/ZQVnIpMpDm

Yvonne @Movieym And Tyler was clearly using Sereniti so I'm glad to see him gone. #LoveIslandUSA And Tyler was clearly using Sereniti so I'm glad to see him gone. #LoveIslandUSA

Lennox Aury @LoveByLennox Sereniti crying like this over Tyler is just pure comedy #loveislandusa Sereniti crying like this over Tyler is just pure comedy #loveislandusa

gorgeous resistance. @MaCherieKee Sereniti out here boo hoo-ing something ferocious over Tyler who barely looked at her #LoveIslandUSA Sereniti out here boo hoo-ing something ferocious over Tyler who barely looked at her #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/Sdy9Yxz3au

Casper @NoWordsNeededAL

#LoveIslandUSA Imagine Chazz doing more for Sereniti in the first few hours than Tyler ever did 🤣🤣🤣 Imagine Chazz doing more for Sereniti in the first few hours than Tyler ever did 🤣🤣🤣 #LoveIslandUSA

b. @MissBrittani2U #LoveIslandUSA Sereniti is not walking around crying over Tyler. Girl, get yourself together Sereniti is not walking around crying over Tyler. Girl, get yourself together 😂 #LoveIslandUSA

The next episode of Love Island USA will see two new bombshells, Jeff and Bryce, promising to shake the dynamics between the existing couples. Now that Zeta is single after her former partner Timmy coupled up with newbie Bria, it will be interesting to see who she gets paired up with among the new men.

Keep watching Love Island USA on Peacock.

