Love Island USA Season 4: Why do fans think Sereniti Springs should not fall for Tyler Radziszewski?

A new islander has entered the villa in the latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4. Tyler Radziszewski is the first bombshell of the season and is set to create some drama on the show.

On his first day, the girls were all over him, while the boys felt threatened by his sculpted body, flirtatious behavior, and long golden hair. One of the islanders who seemed very much into Tyler was Sereniti Springs.

She was initially coupled up with Felipe Gomes, but things didn’t work out between them. She is currently single on Love Island USA and might take a chance with Tyler. Some fans are against her going for the newbie because he called her “bro.”

Ashely @Ashely32466565 Sereniti please don’t like Tyler! He called you bro.. #LoveIslandUSA Sereniti please don’t like Tyler! He called you bro.. #LoveIslandUSA

Fans react to Tyler calling Sereniti “bro”

Tyler was the third to enter the villa after Mady McLanahan and Valerie Bragg’s arrival on Wednesday. Quite obviously, the relationship dynamics changed with their arrival.

Sereniti initially picked Felipe, but he seemed disinterested in her. Thus, she is on the lookout for a new man and has shown interest in Tyler in the latest episode. In fact, the new islander too seemed interested in her.

But fans didn’t think he was the right fit for Sereniti after he called her “bro”. Neither did he list her in his top three choices while talking to other guys in the villa.

black cat 🐈‍⬛ @afrorckprincess Hmmm do I trust Tyler 🥴 he called Sereniti “bro” and said Deb is at the top of his list #LoveIslandUSA Hmmm do I trust Tyler 🥴 he called Sereniti “bro” and said Deb is at the top of his list #LoveIslandUSA

tom @thom_ahs I feel bad for Sereniti because Tyler didn’t even mention her in his top 3 to the boys #LoveIslandUSA I feel bad for Sereniti because Tyler didn’t even mention her in his top 3 to the boys #LoveIslandUSA

However, some Love Island USA fans are also rooting for the two. They loved the way Tyler called Sereniti “attractive” on their date.

Tyler said:

“You’re very attractive too. Look at you.”

Sereniti, who wore a tangerine dress, was thrilled to hear the compliments, especially when Tyler pointed out that orange is her color.

NOΛH! @IamNoah4 I hope Tyler couple up with Sereniti cause sis needs some lovin rn #LoveIslandUSA I hope Tyler couple up with Sereniti cause sis needs some lovin rn #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/Cmk1e4NHyT

Why did Sereniti end up single in Love Island USA Season 4?

In Episode 1 of Love Island USA Season 4, host Sarah Hyland asked the ladies to pick one male islander. Sereniti first picked Andy, but he denied her request to couple up with her. Disappointed with the rejection, she lost confidence to come forward when Sarah called out Jesse’s name.

After losing the opportunity to couple up with Andy and Jesse, Sereniti came forward for Felipe. The latter, too, went along because he was the last man standing in the first coupling round. His disinterest in Sereniti was evident as he earlier made it clear that he was looking for someone tall, skinny and brunette.

Despite being paired with her, Felipe went out on a date with newcomer Valerie without informing Sereniti. His actions broke her heart, and thus she decided to “friendzone” him.

Meanwhile, Tyler is the new guy in the group and girls are measuring their options. He has put Deb at the top of his list and has also shown interest in Valerie. Interestingly, Jesse too is interested in them as he initially coupled up with Deb and later moved on to Valerie.

In the latest episode of Love Island USA, the girls were seen talking to each other after they discovered that Jesse was saying the same thing to both of them. He told them separately that he put each of them at No. 1 for his recouping choice.

While the revelation might not end well for Jesse, it might benefit Tyler, who is interested in both the girls.

Viewers can catch old episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 on Peacock’s website and can watch a new episode at 9.00 pm ET every day, from Tuesday to Sunday.

