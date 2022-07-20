Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 1: Why do fans think Felipe Gomes was not interested in Sereniti Springs?

Love Island USA has returned with a brand new season, featuring a fresh group of islanders. Hosted by Sarah Hyland, the Season 4 premiere has given fans their five couples, but some of the cast members seemed unhappy with the decision.

Sereniti Springs was coupled with Felipe Gomes, who wasn’t thrilled with the choice. Apparently, the latter wished to have a brunette partner. While some fans loved the pair, others felt bad for Sereniti.

𝒞. @iamcedrica Poor Sereniti is walking around looking for Felipe meanwhile he snuck out the villa to go on a date with another girl #LoveIslandUSA Poor Sereniti is walking around looking for Felipe meanwhile he snuck out the villa to go on a date with another girl #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/OSjzCTuJJw

In Episode 1, Felipe was seen sneaking out of the villa to go on a date with some other girl. Sereniti was heartbroken when she found out about it while looking for her partner in the villa.

"It's clear he doesn't like her": Here’s what fans have to say about Felipe and Sereniti in Love Island USA

Viewers assumed that Sereniti would pick Jesse Bray, but she felt that they didn’t have any eye contact. Jesse and Deb were then coupled, while Sereniti picked Felipe.

The latter, however, was seen disinterested in Sereniti from the beginning. He confirmed this in the worst possible way by going out on a date with someone else. Sereniti was visibly upset when she learnt the truth.

Take a look at what fans think about the couple:

xal💅🏾 @pixies890 I hate the way Felipe’s around sereniti, it’s clear he doesn’t like her #loveislandusa I hate the way Felipe’s around sereniti, it’s clear he doesn’t like her #loveislandusa https://t.co/opzOe9fIrM

☹️ is seeing loona @marixmachina its bout to get real bad for sereniti with the way felipe LEAPT at the chance to go on a date w a brunette #LoveIslandUSA its bout to get real bad for sereniti with the way felipe LEAPT at the chance to go on a date w a brunette #LoveIslandUSA

chlo @rinofcike sereniti’s face when she found out felipe was on a date oh god #LoveIslandUSA sereniti’s face when she found out felipe was on a date oh god #LoveIslandUSA

Lasgidi4Life 🇳🇬🇺🇸🇬🇧 @Lasgidi4L … like an abandoned wife…. Come on girl! It’s just Day 1! Hopefully they bring in more guys tho, pretty obvious Felipé sees her as placeholder

#LoveIslandUSA Sereniti looked… like an abandoned wife…. Come on girl! It’s just Day 1! Hopefully they bring in more guys tho, pretty obvious Felipé sees her as placeholder Sereniti looked 😞 … like an abandoned wife…. Come on girl! It’s just Day 1! Hopefully they bring in more guys tho, pretty obvious Felipé sees her as placeholder #LoveIslandUSA

⚡️ @IntoTheSkyStorm Sereniti better go find someone because Felipe want a brunette #LoveIslandUSA Sereniti better go find someone because Felipe want a brunette #LoveIslandUSA

Ntsiki @NMsomi_ 🤣#LoveIslandUSA Lol you can just see that Felipe is not attracted Sereniti Lol you can just see that Felipe is not attracted Sereniti 😭🤣#LoveIslandUSA

RaeHeartsReality @madeforreality1 I knew felipe wasnt into sereniti. He jumped sooner than jessemy for the new girls #LoveIsland #LoveIsland USA I knew felipe wasnt into sereniti. He jumped sooner than jessemy for the new girls #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA

More on Sereniti and Felipe

Sereniti Springs is a 28-year-old bartender from Clovis, California. Currently residing in New Orleans, Los Angeles, she admits to be a “cowgirl at heart.” According to her bio, she considers her alter ego to be “Destiny” or “Hyper Fairy.” The islander, who has previously been engaged, came to the Love Island villa to have her potential dream wedding.

In Episode 1, she was coupled with Felipe Gomes, who didn’t seem to be "the one" for her. Felipe is a 32-year-old fashion model from Sao Paulo, Brazil. He was recently seen walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

On the Peacock show, he was seen sneaking out of the villa to go on a date with a brunette.

Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 1

Love Island USA @loveislandusa loveislandusa.page.link/vaXg1TzbiJ85kF… The Islanders have arrived and the couples are coupled! Who are you vibin' the most? Head over to the #LoveIslandUSA app and let us know! The Islanders have arrived and the couples are coupled! Who are you vibin' the most? Head over to the #LoveIslandUSA app and let us know! ✨ loveislandusa.page.link/vaXg1TzbiJ85kF… https://t.co/jIpN84dovS

The first episode of Love island USA Season 4 aired on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Peacock. It featured a new host — Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland. Although she was pretty good at her job, fans missed the previous host, Arielle Vandenberg.

The official synopsis of Love island USA Season 4 reads:

“Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

On day 1, Sarah introduced five female islanders to five male islanders. They were then asked to pick one of the guys to be their partners. Take a look at the first couples of Love island USA Season 4:

1) Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi

2) Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell

3) Sereniti Springs and Felipe Gomes

4) Deborah “Deb” Chub and Jesse Bary

5) Courtney Boerner and Andy Voyen

Only time will tell which pair will last and which will move on to a new partner.

Love Island USA Season 4 will air a new episode every day from Tuesday to Sunday on Peacock at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far