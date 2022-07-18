Who is Felipe Gomes from Love Island USA Season 4? Fashion model was invited to Cannes Film Festival 2022

Season 4 of Love Island USA is set to arrive with ten new singletons who are ready to embark on a journey of finding love. Premiering on July 19, the show will feature five hot male singletons, one of whom is an international model named Felipe Gomes.

His relentless efforts in his modeling career earned him an opportunity to get invited to the prestigious Cannes film festival in 2022. At the festival, he sported a MICHAEL CINCO tux.

In the new season of Love Island USA, viewers will see steamier games and less censored moments between the singletons. On their path to love, every contestant will have to perform tasks with their potential partner. The couple who makes it to the end will win a grand cash prize of $100,000.

The show will go on-air for six weeks and will release a total of 30 episodes.

Felipe Gomes from Love Island USA Season 4 is well-traveled, adventurous and does not fall in love easily

32-year-old Felipe Gomes is from Sao Paulo, Brazil. Currently residing in Dubai, his work as a model has taken him to different parts of the world and kept him connected to many reputed modeling agencies globally. The list includes:

Elite Model Management Miami - US Independent Model Management - Italy East West Models - Germany Artroom Model Agency - Istanbul MMG Models - Dubai Ideal People Model Management - Philippines Ravage Model - Miami

He was also invited to the 75th CANNES Film Festival where he graced the red carpet in a tux from MICHAEL CINCO Dubai. The model also shared a picture of the moment on his Instagram handle and captioned it:

Honored to be invited to walk on the red carpet to attend a movie premiere at the 75th CANNES Film Festival in my @michael5inco tux."

That apart, the Love Island USA single seems quite adventurous. He was thrilled to experience skydiving in Dubai, which he also shared on his Instagram handle.

When asked about his thoughts on finding a partner, he revealed that he does not fall in love very easily, making it hard for women to persuade him. He also stated that he appreciates honest women.

Gomes has a large family that lives in Dubai and is very close to them.

Who is hosting season 4 of Love Island USA?

Modern Family actress Sara Hyland will be hosting the new season of the hit dating show. This is the first time the actress will be turning into a host in her career.

The show was hosted by Arielle Vandenberg when it previously ran on CBS.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

Viewers will be able to watch the premiere of Love Island USA Season 4 on July 19 on Peacock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far