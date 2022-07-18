Love Island USA Season 4: Who is Sereniti Springs?

Love Island USA Season 4 will premiere in a few days' time. The famed reality TV series will showcase ten hot singletons arriving on the island with hopes of finding true love. However, during this process, they will have to face various physical challenges that will determine if the chemistry they have with their partners is strong enough to survive. One such contestant making her debut on the island is Serenity Springs.

The 28-year-old bartender from California was one of the original contestants entering the show to find love. She is also the second-oldest contestant in season four of Love Island USA. She is a self-proclaimed cowgirl at heart.

Keep reading to learn more about the Love Island USA contestant:

Meet Sereniti Springs, the Love Island USA contestant who considers nice teeth as a fetish

Sereniti Springs hails from Clovis, California, however, she currently resides in New Orleans, LA. According to her official bio on Peacock, having a nice set of teeth is extremely important to her. Springs would even consider it to be one of her fetishes. She also mentioned that she was a sucker for a nice smile and didn't care if they had veneers, saying, "Steve Harvey come bite me!!"

Similar to most contestants, Sereniti also has a celebrity crush who happens to be Alex Landi. One of her hobbies is crying and she knows that she won't face drought in the summer because she has her tears. Unsurprisingly, Sereniti has a witty personality and a good sense of humor.

The Love Island USA contestant also has an alter ego. She considers it to be "Hype Fairy" or "Destiny." In her bio, she mentioned that she's a cowgirl at heart and is in the series to find herself a guy who can "blow her boots off!".

In the sneak peak video, Sereniti, right off the bat, revealed that she would not call her man "daddy," claiming that she only calls her father that. She added that she would be open to calling him "papi" instead.

The Love Island USA contestant shared that many people find her intimidating, but that is not who she is. Sereniti was previously engaged, and added that she was done being the second person and is now number one. She further shared that her father is a pastor and that she is adventurous in the bedroom.

She revealed that she was open to talking about s*x and that she is looking for a man who will love her, claiming that she's a "hoot." The Love Island USA star shared that she also learns a new word every day from the dictionary. She concluded by sharing that she can't wait to have her Love Island wedding.

Here's more information about Sereniti's social media presence.

Sereniti Springs' has one of the lowest following on Instagram compared to her co-contestants. She has 2,900 followers approximately. Her bio reads that she's not for everybody, but for most. She also wrote the following:

"A Sweet & Spicy Work in Progress"

She has a cute dog named Layla, who has an Instagram page of her own. From videos of playing with her, to gifting her presents, Sereniti seems to love her dog and pampers her with toys.

Based off her social media platform, Sereniti has traveled a fair share. She has visited places like Miami, Hawaii, San Diego and Los Angeles. She also looks to be someone who enjoys the outdoors and goes on treks. Viewers can learn more about Sereniti when she enters the island.

Love Island USA will premiere on July 19, 2022, only on Peacock. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

