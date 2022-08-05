Who are Katherine "Kat" Gibson and Nadjha Day from Love Island USA 2022? New bombshells’ arrival makes islanders nervous

After Andy and Bria’s exit, Love Island USA Season 4 welcomed three new bombshells — Jared Hassim, Katherine Gibson, and Nadjha Day. Their arrival is all set to change the relationship dynamics in the villa.

The female islanders felt nervous and a bit threatened by Katherine, aka Kat, and Nadjha’s arrival. Before their entry, islanders received texts that mentioned a few names who had to cook for the newcomers.

While Kat picked Isaiah to make dinner and Chazz for dessert, Nadjha chose Jeff to cook dinner for her and Isaiah for dessert. The boys enjoyed their dates with the ladies, leaving their respective partners jealous.

Will Kat and Nadjha make enemies or friends in the villa? Only time will tell.

Love Island USA: Kat and Nadjha's hometown, occupation and more

1) Katherine Gibson (Kat)

Kat is a 21-year-old content creator from Manassas, VA. She told Isaiah that she makes Mukbang videos, which are eating shows where content creators eat high-calorie foods.

Kat has a YouTube channel with over 532,000 subscribers, and she shares her Mukbang clips along with vlogs and other videos. Her Peacock bio from Love Island USA reads:

“Films herself eating food for a living as a 'mukbangs.' A mukbang is where you film yourself eating copious amounts of delicious food to provide comfort for people who eat alone.”

It also included a couple of fun facts about Kat, which stated that she participated in ice-skating competitions for eight years. She also had 21 pets, which included cats, dogs, birds, fish, and hamsters.

Meanwhile, she's in the Love Island USA 2022 villa, where she was seen being drawn to Chazz in the most recent episode. Although a preview showed him picking Kat during recoupling, fans think he will choose Sereniti. This means that Kat might go home without getting a chance to explore other bonds and friendships in the villa.

2) Nadjha Day

Nadjha is a 22-year-old college student who currently resides in Jefferson, GA, but her hometown is in Barranquilla, Colombia. Fans can follow her on Instagram at nadjhaday. She doesn’t have much information online, but her Instagram posts tell a few things about her.

According to the highlight stories, she is a foodie who loves to glam up and party. A selfie lover and fitness enthusiast who has an adorable pet dog named Moose. Apart from these details, her bio on Peacock states some fun facts about her.

It read that her biggest pet peeves were bad hygiene, bad feet, or being messy. She also dislikes body odor and that she had earlier worked as a waitress at Mellow Mushroom serving "Hippie Pizza."

Meanwhile, she has entered the villa alongside Kat and Jared. On her date with Jeff and Isaiah in the latest episode, she hit it off pretty well with Isaiah. The only problem is that he’s with Sydney, who was seen breaking down in tears after Isaiah told her about his connection with Nadjha.

Will fans see another love triangle in the making? Earlier, Zeta, Timmy and Bria were playing a similar game, but in the end, the OG couple got back together and Bria had to pack her bags.

In the upcoming episode of Love Island USA Season 4, a recoupling round will take place and this time, the guys will pick. If Jeff, who is currently single, gets a chance to pick before Isaiah, there are chances that he’ll go with Nadjha.

Viewers can catch a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 on Peacock at 9.00 PM ET from Tuesday through Sunday.

