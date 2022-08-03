Love Island USA Season 4: Why do fans think Andy and Mady should be dumped next in Episode 15?

Episode 14 of Love Island USA Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger with two couples in the elimination zone. Andy-Mady and Timmy-Bria received the lowest votes from viewers under the favorite couple category.

Host Sarah Hyland appeared on the latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4 and announced that the least favorite would have to leave the villa. The episode ended with two couples in the bottom zone, out of which one pair will be eliminated in Episode 15.

Before the upcoming installment, fans have given their verdict on social media. They want Andy and Mady to go home because the couple is "boring."

Andy recently returned to Mady after he picked Sydney in the previous recoupling round. He has not been fans' favorite from the start.

Love Island USA fans want Andy and Mady to leave the villa in Episode 15

As earlier mentioned, fans have never liked Andy on the show. Initially, he was partnered up with Courtney, but the latter didn't find him interesting, especially after he confessed that he was a "mamma's boy."

When Mady arrived at the villa, she and Andy instantly hit it off. All was going well between the two until he decided to wander around. He was seen kissing Sydney, Isaiah's partner at the time. Fans were shocked following the scene when Andy picked Sydney during recoupling, leaving Mady in the dumping zone.

Isaiah and Mady were surprised at Andy's decision. From this moment, Andy became the least favorite islander in the villa. Since then, fans have wanted him to go. In the last recoupling round, Sydney returned to Isaiah, which brought Mady and Andy back together again.

Although they seem like a nice couple, viewers find the two incredibly dull. So, fans want Andy and Mady to leave the villa and Timmy and Bria to stay. According to fans' reactions on Twitter, the latter couple brings drama, lacking in Andy and Mady's case.

shboogies 🥰 @shboogies 🥱 #LoveIslandUSA No way in HELL they don’t vote out Mady/Andy right? Causeee No way in HELL they don’t vote out Mady/Andy right? Causeee 😴 🥱 #LoveIslandUSA

m @lii4133 #LoveIslandUSA mady is definitely the most boring islander of all time. Her and Andy are going home and won’t be missed. #LoveIslandUSA mady is definitely the most boring islander of all time. Her and Andy are going home and won’t be missed.

🗣 MATERIAL GWORL @Luvly_Chelle624 Bro they need to send Andy and Mady home. They are so damn boring. #LoveIslandUSA Bro they need to send Andy and Mady home. They are so damn boring. #LoveIslandUSA

tom @thom_ahs They better save Timmy and Bria. We need the boring ones aka Andy and Mady sent home. #LoveIslandUSA They better save Timmy and Bria. We need the boring ones aka Andy and Mady sent home. #LoveIslandUSA

♉️ ALIEN SUPERSTAR 👽😈 @RobynDMarley_ Mady and Andy are like bland mashed potatoes … no salt, no mayo, no milk, no seasoning … just bland and boring. I can do without them on my screen #LoveIslandUSA Mady and Andy are like bland mashed potatoes … no salt, no mayo, no milk, no seasoning … just bland and boring. I can do without them on my screen #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/8xF8jlz8jh

dangoking @dangokingg I hope Andy and Mady get dumped. Their presence on the show has been very lackluster thus far. Even Courtney and Bryce have more personality than them as a couple imo. #LoveIsland #LoveIsland USA #LoveIsland 2022 I hope Andy and Mady get dumped. Their presence on the show has been very lackluster thus far. Even Courtney and Bryce have more personality than them as a couple imo. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland2022

Adaeze @dat_adagirl Tbh I only remembered Andy and Mady when it was time for the dumping. Won't be mad if they left 🤷🏾‍♀️ #loveislandusa Tbh I only remembered Andy and Mady when it was time for the dumping. Won't be mad if they left 🤷🏾‍♀️ #loveislandusa

Tripletime @Tripletim3 I hope Andy & Mandy go home #LoveIslandUSA I hope Andy & Mandy go home #LoveIslandUSA

AllTheCake @AllTheCake2 What are Andy and Maddy even doing??? I have more chemistry with the food runner at PF Chang's #LoveIslandUSA What are Andy and Maddy even doing??? I have more chemistry with the food runner at PF Chang's #LoveIslandUSA

Bettina @BettinaProphete Clearly they can’t dump Timmy cuz of Zeta and Bria deserves an opp to find connection after rejection and a more isolating time in villa.



Send Mady and Andy home together —- they’re boring and found a connection together anyway This would be so easy for meClearly they can’t dump Timmy cuz of Zeta and Bria deserves an opp to find connection after rejection and a more isolating time in villa.Send Mady and Andy home together —- they’re boring and found a connection together anyway #LoveIslandUSA This would be so easy for me 😂 Clearly they can’t dump Timmy cuz of Zeta and Bria deserves an opp to find connection after rejection and a more isolating time in villa.Send Mady and Andy home together —- they’re boring and found a connection together anyway #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/QlRHDf3xZM

Love Island USA 2022 Episode 14 recap

This week, Love Island USA started with the aftermath of the previous episode's recoupling, where Zeta picked Jeff. Although the two were paired up, she could not move on from her feelings for Timmy. The latter was coupled with Bria, who finally confronted the two about their relationship status. In response, Timmy said he wanted to be with Zeta, not her.

Apart from that, Jesse and Deb also went through compatibility issues. The former mentioned that he was drawn towards Sereniti, who, in return, stated that she was with Chazz. The episode also saw Isaiah and Sydney, who were back together after the latter dumped Andy, having a wonderful time at Hideaway.

Towards the end of Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 14, host Sarah Hyland entered the villa. This was her second appearance on the show since the premiere. She announced that viewers had voted for their favorite islanders and that the least favorite would leave the show.

Chazz-Sereniti, Zeta-Jeff, Isaiah-Sydney, Bryce-Courtney, and Jesse-Deb were in the safe zone, while Andy-Mady and Bria-Timmy were in the bottom two. In the upcoming episode, one of the pairs will be sent home.

Love Island USA 2022 airs a new episode from Tuesday through Sunday on Peacock. Thus, Episode 15 will air on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on the aforementioned network.

