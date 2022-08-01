Why are fans slamming Mady McLanahan from Love Island USA Season 4? Cause explored

Love Island USA Season 4 has seen couples’ dynamic change since the beginning. In the latest episode that aired on July 31, Mady McLanahan went back to her first partner Andy Voyen.

The episode started with a recoupling round where the ladies had to pick their partners. After Mady picked Andy, fans criticized her and reminded her of what happened last week.

I'M EKIN SU, BABE @orynthiablue Andy already left Mady for a girl that doesn't even look half as good as her before. Who's to say he won't do it again? Big miss steak, Mady!! #LoveIslandUSA Andy already left Mady for a girl that doesn't even look half as good as her before. Who's to say he won't do it again? Big miss steak, Mady!! #LoveIslandUSA

In the previous recoupling round, Andy had dumped Mady and picked Sydney, who was Isaiah’s partner. His decision created a lot of drama in the villa, especially after Chazz revealed that Andy and Sydney kissed before the recoupling round.

However, in the July 31 episode, Sydney and Mady ended up choosing their former partners.

Fans slammed Mady for choosing Andy

Andy has never been a fan favorite in the villa, and especially after his behavior last week, viewers wanted him to leave the show. However, much to Love Island USA fans' disappointment, Mady saved him.

When Mady arrived at the villa, Andy was paired up with Courtney. The latter didn’t find him interesting, especially after he confessed that he was a “mamma’s boy.” During the first recoupling, he chose Mady and tried to make their relationship work, but fans were left confused when they saw him fooling around with Sydney.

In the second recoupling round, Andy picked Sydney, leaving Mady in shock. Over the week, he realized his mistake and tried to make amends with her. Thus, in the recent recoupling round, Sydney picked Isaiah and Mady chose Andy. However, fans didn’t appreciate Mady’s move and slammed her on Twitter for picking the mamma’s boy.

They suggested that she could have picked Felipe, so that he would have been saved and Andy would have left the show.

Some Love Island USA fans thought Andy was a "walking red flag," while others believed that they "didn't need" Andy in the house.

S @digitalgyal #loveislandusa Mady should’ve sent Andy home he’s boring and a walking red flag Mady should’ve sent Andy home he’s boring and a walking red flag 🚩 #loveislandusa

H. @halcyonheid Can’t believe Felipe went home before Andy. Mady should’ve picked him even if it were a friendship couple. #LoveIslandUSA Can’t believe Felipe went home before Andy. Mady should’ve picked him even if it were a friendship couple. #LoveIslandUSA

Fans only called out Mady for picking Andy over Felipe as they believed him to be nothing but toxic. Some fans also stated that Mady and Andy were their least favorite couple on the show.

Mekishana COZY Pierre @mekishana Mady is over Andy, she should have picked Felipe and kept a friendship couple for a little. We don't need that man in the house. #LoveIslandUSA Mady is over Andy, she should have picked Felipe and kept a friendship couple for a little. We don't need that man in the house. #LoveIslandUSA

Love Island USA Season 4 pairs after recoupling

The latest episode held a recoupling round after newcomers Jeff and Bryce turned up the heat in the villa. Relationship dynamics changed with their arrival, especially with Zeta and Courtney.

In the previous episode, Zeta was seen wooed by Jeff’s flirtatious behavior, but was also seen kissing her former partner Timmy. Fans were very curious to find out Zeta’s pick, especially after she told Timmy that she missed him.

For those unaware, Zeta and Timmy had been going strong as a couple until Bria arrived in the villa. She picked Timmy in the previous recoupling round, which broke Zeta’s heart. He even confessed that he has feelings for both the girls, but was more inclined to Zeta.

However, the latter chose Jeff this time, who has given her his complete attention since his arrival on Love Island USA Season 4. Apart from Zeta’s pick, viewers were shocked with Courtney’s decision of choosing Bryce over Felipe.

Take a look at the pair after the latest recoupling episode:

Sydney and Isaiah

Sereniti and Chazz

Deb and Jesse

Zeta and Jeff

Mady and Andy

Bria and Timmy

Courtney and Bryce

Felipe was dumped as no one picked him in the end. After the recoupling round, voting lines were open to the public for two-and-a-half hours. They had to vote for their favorite couple.

In the July 31 episode, the islanders were given a task where they will be asked personal questions about each other to know their compatibility level. Prior to the game, all the couples were seen learning about each other. While Bryce’s “broken eagle” moment left everyone in splits, Zeta got annoyed with Bria and Timmy’s game.

Meanwhile, the next episode of Love Island USA Season 4 will return on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Peacock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far