“Chazz is so messy”: Love Island USA fans react to Chazz Bryant exposing Sydney and Andy’s secret

Love Island USA Season 4 returned with a brand new episode, which aired on Tuesday on Peacock. It featured new bombshells Chazz and Bria Bryant stirring the pot on their very first day on the dating series.

For the first time in the show's history, Love Island USA welcomed aboard siblings of the opposite gender as participants. Since their arrival, a lot of drama has played out in the July 26 episode. After Chazz exposed Sydney and Andy on the show, fans claimed him to be messy.

For those unaware, Syndey was initially coupled up with Isaiah and Andy was with Mady. During the recoupling, Andy picked Sydney, leaving Isaiah, Mady, and others in shock. While viewers were wondering why Andy took such a step, Chazz revealed that Sydney and Andy kissed before the recoupling round.

Fans couldn’t keep calm after Chazz’s revelation

Last week, Andy chose Sydner during a recoupling round, thereby changing the entire game and impacting the dynamic among other couples too. Viewers were rooting for Sydney and Isaiah, but Andy’s decision left them disappointed.

In the latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4, Chazz revealed that Andy and Sydney had kissed while she was still with Isaiah and Andy was with Mady. Sydney and Andy got close when Isaiah made her cry.

Fans were taken aback by the revelation and flooded Twitter with their reactions to Chazz stirring up drama on his very first day.

Love Island USA moment: Isaiah confronts Andy for breaking the “bro-code”

After Chazz spilled the beans, Isaiah and Andy talked about the kiss, and the latter apologized. Isaiah said:

“I mean like it’s bro code bro. Like you should just…you should have told me that. I just don’t, I just don’t get it bro.”

In a confessional, Andy clarified that he did not really think that he broke the bro-code:

“I really was going in tonight with that I was going to choose Mady. But I am not gonna sit here and make excuses to him. So I will take it, I will man up, and-and you know what, at the end of the day, I gotta live with the consequences.”

After the confessional, he apologized to Isaiah by admitting that he stepped on toes. Isaiah, on the other hand, made it clear that things would be awkward in the villa after learning the truth. He stated that Andy disrespected him.

Later in the episode, the new bombshells received texts, which mentioned the names of islanders with whom they would go on their first dates. As per the show's format, the names were chosen by viewers. Since the announcement of Bria and Chazz’s arrival, Love Island USA opened voting slots for fans to pick an islander for the newcomers to go on a date with.

In the episode, Bria’s text read:

“Bria, America has voted and wants you to go on a date with Isaiah. #getafterit #turnuptheheat.”

Chazz received a similar text, in which America chose Mady for him. Meanwhile, Isaiah and Mady were partners after last week’s recoupling where their original partners chose each other.

Love Island USA Season 4 has welcomed five new bombshells since its premiere. Mady, Valerie and Tyler came last week, while Chazz and Bria arrived recently. In the first elimination round, Valerie was dumped by the islanders and thus had to pack her bag in her first week itself.

Viewers can catch a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 every day, from Tuesday through Sunday, at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

