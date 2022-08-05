Why do fans think Chazz will send Sereniti home in Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 17?

Love Island USA Season 4 is going above and beyond to bring in drama for the viewers. After Andy and Bria’s exit, three new bombshells entered the villa, leaving the islanders nervous.

The newcomers picked islanders to cook for their respective dates. Katherine Rose, aka Kat, picked Isaiah to cook dinner for her and Chazz to make dessert. Both the guys were dating Sydney and Sereniti, respectively.

Viewers were sad for Sereniti because Chazz and Kat were hitting it off on their date. A preview clip showed Chazz calling Kat’s name in the next recoupling round, leaving Serenity in tears. Will Chazz pick Kat and dump Sereniti on Love Island USA? Only time will tell.

Love Island USA fans fear Chazz will dump Sereniti

In the latest episode of Love Island USA 2022, Katherine, aka Kat, picked Chazz to make dessert for her. While they were on a date, Sereniti and other islanders watched them from the terrace.

Sereniti was jealous and nervous from the start, especially when she shouted “cheers,” interfering in Chazz and Kat’s date. Since then, Chazz was seen ignoring Sereniti and giving all his attention to Kat, which involved making breakfast. Later, he went to Sereniti to apologize for ignoring her the previous night.

Fans are concerned about Sereniti because they fear Chazz might pick Kat in the upcoming recoupling round. If this happens, then Sereniti might have to leave the villa. A preview clip indicated Chazz calling Kat’s name, but it is unclear whether he picked her or was bidding her goodbye.

Take a look at Love Island USA fans’ reaction as they think Chazz dumped Sereniti:

Channell @toptierchannell I don’t blame him though Sereniti was not feeling him like that. It’s just sad she has to go home. That speech was set up for Sereniti, Chazz literally changed his mind last minuteI don’t blame him though Sereniti was not feeling him like that. It’s just sad she has to go home. #LoveIslandUSA That speech was set up for Sereniti, Chazz literally changed his mind last minute 😭 I don’t blame him though Sereniti was not feeling him like that. It’s just sad she has to go home. #LoveIslandUSA

jake @jakeelordi I’m gonna be so sad if sereniti gets dumped tonight, kat and her fried hair can GO #loveislandusa I’m gonna be so sad if sereniti gets dumped tonight, kat and her fried hair can GO #loveislandusa

J @addicted2mess



#LoveIslandUSA I know what I said anout Sereniti but I was wrong and she surprised me. It's sad to see her go. I know what I said anout Sereniti but I was wrong and she surprised me. It's sad to see her go.#LoveIslandUSA

JuneD @Dimplzz21

#LoveIslandUSA I feel so sad. Why can’t Sereniti Just stay in the Villa to see if she connects with one of the new guys? I hate the way the producers are running this season it makes no sense. There shouldn’t be a dumping and recoupling every other damn night. I feel so sad. Why can’t Sereniti Just stay in the Villa to see if she connects with one of the new guys? I hate the way the producers are running this season it makes no sense. There shouldn’t be a dumping and recoupling every other damn night. #LoveIslandUSA

Mayziemay @JANFAN27 We are stuck w Sydney and Maddy and Sereniti is gone, I’m so sad #LoveIslandUSA We are stuck w Sydney and Maddy and Sereniti is gone, I’m so sad #LoveIslandUSA

susannah✿ @potogenix Chazz is not seeing heaven because the way Sereniti didn’t even choose him to begin with and he SENT HER HOME #loveislandusa Chazz is not seeing heaven because the way Sereniti didn’t even choose him to begin with and he SENT HER HOME #loveislandusa https://t.co/P0WxX4du3A

Some fans are hopeful that Sereniti will not leave the villa.

SIPPIN REALITEA @sippin_reality I’m still hoping after Chazz says “Come here Kat” she walks up, he hugs her and says “Sorry I choose Sereniti” #LoveIslandUSA I’m still hoping after Chazz says “Come here Kat” she walks up, he hugs her and says “Sorry I choose Sereniti” #LoveIslandUSA

ELCEE @lindsniccoa Maybe he hugs Kat & gives her a pep talk but keeps Sereniti #LoveIslandUSA Maybe he hugs Kat & gives her a pep talk but keeps Sereniti #LoveIslandUSA

Eclipse ✨ @gangstaanthem No preview something is up Sereniti is here to stay #LoveIslandUSA No preview something is up Sereniti is here to stay #LoveIslandUSA

Serenity’s failed dating stories on Love Island USA 2022

Sereniti was one of the original cast members of Love Island USA Season 4. Initially, she picked Felipe, who was not interested in her. However, he sneaked out of the villa on day 1 with Valerie without informing Sereniti. Viewers were heartbroken to see her cry after learning the truth.

Sereniti and Felipe then decided to stay friends and nothing more. Her next date was with the new bombshell Tyler, who was quite interested in her. They had the potential to be exclusive, but the arrival of siblings Chazz and Bria changed the relationship dynamics.

At the time, Chazz was into Sereniti and thus chose her in the recoupling round, which resulted in Tyler’s exit from the show. While Sereniti appreciated Chazz’s gesture, she was saddened that Tyler had left. Over time, she and Chazz started to get to know each other but didn’t seem to hit it off. In the previous episode, he expressed concerns about their relationship as he felt she was not into him.

In response, Sereniti said:

“What I look at is like a clean slate because I do wanna give us a try because I think you might be worth it. I ain’t gonna give you the you know the satisfaction to say you are, you might be worth it.”

Chazz agreed to what she said. Later in a confessional, Sereniti further stated:

“I do see potential in Chazz and I. I just think that there’s always room for growth, there’s always room for fixing, and there’s always room for communication. So I am hoping that will be the reasons and things that we can solve together.”

Only time will tell whether Chazz will continue his relationship with Sereniti or move on with Kat in the next episode.

Love Island USA Season 4 airs a new episode on Peacock from Tuesday through Sunday at 9.00 PM ET.

