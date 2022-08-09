What time will Cosmic Love Season 1 air on Prime Video? Release date, trailer, plot and more about the dating show

Cosmic Love is a highly anticipated unique reality dating show that is all set to make its worldwide debut, this Friday, August 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Prime Video.

In the upcoming reality show, four singles will rely entirely on astrology to find their perfect match. The series' cast will include four people who will represent four different elements: fire, earth, water, and air.

The four individuals will be seen searching for their ideal soulmate and life partner from an interesting group of sixteen other singles. It seems like it will be quite the journey for the cast members.

Since Prime Video launched the news of its brand new reality dating show, Cosmic Love, the audience has been buzzing with excitement to witness how the unique match-making process unfolds.

So, without further delay, let's dive in and find out all about Cosmic Love Season 1 ahead of its Friday premiere on Prime Video.

Learn all about the brand new reality show, Cosmic Love Season 1, before it premieres on Prime Video

What are the release date and time of Cosmic Love Season 1?

Cosmic Love Season 1 will be released exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

The show's astrologers will include renowned writers Ophira and Tali Edut, known as The AstroTwins. With the help of the super enigmatic Astro Chamber, they are all set to guide the show's singles throughout the entire first season. Cree Summer will be the voice of the Astro Chamber.

What can be expected from the Prime Video reality show?

The official synopsis for the reality show, reads:

"In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Each individual represents one of the four elements of astrology (Air, Fire, Water, Earth). Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber."

It further states:

"They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?"

By the looks of the official synopsis for Cosmic Love Season 1, it seems like the audience is in for a unique and refreshing social experiment.

How's the official trailer for the reality series looking?

Prime Video dropped the official trailer for the upcoming reality series on July 18, 2022. Take a closer look at the trailer below.

The four lead actors in the official trailer, who stand in for the four elements, are seen delving deeply into the social experiment in search of their true soul mates.

The four individuals include Maria Rodriguez representing the earth element, Phoebe Davis representing the fire element, Connor Shennan representing the air element, and Noel Allen representing the water element.

The list of sixteen other singles entails Adrianna Raphaela, Ana Miranda, Caleb McDonnell, Christopher Jones, Christopher J. Essex, Chris Ragusa, Danae DeSpain, Darren Hopes, David Christopher and several others.

Jess Castro has acted as the executive producer and showrunner for Cosmic Love. The intriguing reality show is produced by Hudsun Media and Amazon Studios. Alongside Castro, the executive producers for the show are Michael Rourke, Hashim Williams, Nathan Coyle and Viki Cacciatore.

Don't forget to watch Cosmic Love Season 1, coming this Friday, August 12, 2022, exclusively on Prime Video.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal