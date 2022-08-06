Thirteen Lives ending explained: Did Chris make it out in time?

Thirteen Lives, the highly anticipated and quite immersing brand new true-story-inspired survival movie, has finally made its arrival this Friday, August 5, on Amazon Prime Video.

William Nicholson has served as the movie's screen-playwriter, while Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard has acted as the director. Brian Grazer, Karen Lunder, Ron Howard, P.J van Sandwijk, William M. Connor and Gabrielle Tana have served as the producers of the engrossing and immensely thrilling survival movie.

The official synopsis for Thirteen Lives, released by Prime Video, along with the official trailer for the movie, states:

"In the true story of Thirteen Lives, twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm traps them in a chamber inside the mountain. Entombed behind a maze of flooded cave tunnels, they face impossible odds. A team of world-class divers navigate through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning."

The highly intriguing ensemble cast list for Thirteen Lives entails Viggo Mortensen as Richard Stanton, Joel Edgerton as Richard 'Harry' Harris, Colin Farrell as John Volanthen, Tom Bateman as Chris Jewell, Thiraphat Sajakul as Anand, Sukollawat Kanarot as Saman Kunan, Sahajak Boonthanakit as Narongsak Osatanakorn, and several others.

Since its arrival, Thirteen Lives has already begun to get quite a lot of positive responses from both viewers and critics due to its remarkable direction, exceptional acting performance from the cast members, and highly exhilarating ending.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out how the ending of the movie has turned out.

What happened to Chris Jewell?

At the end of the movie, Chris was seen getting into some serious trouble after he lost control of the guiding rope and was forced to slide into the very pit of the cave. He was seen to be a bit disorientated and was forced to go ahead without any assurance or security of his bearings.

The audience can see the rain continuing to fall and even though the volunteers gave their very best efforts, the cave was seen getting flooded again. Jason and Chai made it back quite safely.

Chris was seen getting into safety with his boy, however, the environment made him quite rattled and confused. He was then seen hunkering down and waiting for support to be sent. Rick was not very far from the spot and told him to sit and keep on waiting for Harry and left him with significant instructions to follow the orders of Harry.

Harry was seen finally arriving to Chris’s spot and checking on the boy thoroughly. After a brief discussion, Harry was seen taking over the transportation of the boy. At the time, the remaining Navy Seals were seen leaving the caves.

Harry was seen arriving with the boy, while everyone was seen anxiously waiting for Chris and the other Navy Seals.

At the very end, Chris was seen finally making it out alive. However, before anyone could celebrate, the level of flooding became quite intense and the last of the Seals that appeared were seen getting into immense trouble.

At one point, the pumps began to explode and it seemed like the cave needed to be evacuated immediately. The remaining Seals were seen making it out one by one before the celebrations could begin. Upon reaching the safe spot, the divers became quite relieved, however, Chris seemed quite astounded by his near miss.

