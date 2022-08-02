What time will Thirteen Lives air on Prime Video? Release date, plot and more details about Viggo Mortensen's survival film

Amazon Prime Video's new survival drama, Thirteen Lives, is set to hit the platform on August 5, 2022. Directed by Ron Howard, the film dramatizes the events of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue, wherein heavy rains trapped a young soccer team in a cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks.

The movie stars Viggo Mortensen along with Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton in pivotal roles.

Thirteen Lives is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12 am GMT. The film has a runtime of 147 minutes (2 hours 27 minutes). It was released in select theaters on July 29, 2022, and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the film's direction, tight storyline, and overall atmosphere and tone.

Thirteen Lives Prime Video: Trailer, plot and other details

On June 28, 2022, Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for the film, which showcases the tone-defining raw tension that pervades its 2-hour-long runtime. It offers a glimpse of the massive rescue effort without overtly giving away too many details that could spoil the viewing experience.

Overall, the slick trailer does complete justice to the film's plot, and viewers can expect a memorable cinematic experience with this gripping survival drama. Along with the trailer, Amazon Prime Video's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description that reads:

''In the true story of Thirteen Lives, twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm traps them in a chamber inside the mountain. Entombed behind a maze of flooded cave tunnels, they face impossible odds. A team of world-class divers navigate through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning.''

Thirteen Lives cast list

The film stars Viggo Mortensen as Richard Stanton in one of the major roles. Mortensen looks quite impressive in the trailer and it'll be interesting to see how the veteran actor's performance pans out in the film. Over the years, Mortensen has essayed a number of memorable roles in many acclaimed movies like David Cronenberg's Eastern Promises, A History of Violence, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, to name a few.

Apart from Mortensen, the movie stars several other prominent actors in crucial roles, including:

Colin Farrell as John Volanthen

Joel Edgerton as Richard Harris

Sukollawat Kanarot as Saman Kunan

Tom Bateman as Chris Jewell

Vithaya Pansringarm as General Anupong Paochinda

The film is helmed by Ron Howard, with William Nicholson serving as the screenwriter. Ron Howard has directed several iconic films like Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Frost/Nixon, and many more. He has also appeared as an actor in numerous films and shows, including American Graffiti, Happy Days, and Grand Theft Auto.

Don't miss Thirteen Lives, arriving on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 5, 2022.

