Colin Farrell: 4 negative roles the actor has played

Colin Farrell is an industry veteran with a stacked filmography. From a charming lead character to a malicious antihero, he has given audiences a wide range of performances. While he's a master of many shades, there's nothing quite like seeing a supervillain in all his grandeur.

Farell's most recent and notable evil character was in The Batman as Penguin. But this is not his first negative portrayal. His other roles have resulted in an impressive portfolio. He was hailed as a gorgeous movie star, only to progressively establish certain characters such as gloomy haunted criminals, inordinate crazies, and complex individuals.

This article dives into Farrell's portrayal as Penguin and surveys some of his other grim characters.

Exploring Colin Farrell's villainous film characters

1) Penguin in 'The Batman'

DC @DCComics #TheBatman He brings danger to Gotham City. Colin Farrell is the Penguin in @TheBatman He brings danger to Gotham City. Colin Farrell is the Penguin in @TheBatman. #TheBatman https://t.co/t2zlcLZhpA

In The Batman, Colin Farrell underwent a total transformation as Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin. Farrell's makeup, which took over four hours to complete, rendered the wicked character into a terrifying villain.

Farrell's portrayal in the movie is completely wrecked. He plays the disfigured and mediocre Gotham City, the crime boss. Reportedly, director Matt Reeves initially contacted Farrell because he was searching for someone who could provide toughness and tenderness in a single scene.

2) Bullseye in 'Daredevil'

Tristan Cooper @TristanACooper Say what you want about the Daredevil movie but it DOES have Colin Farrell's Bullseye impaling someone with a stick and saying "Bullseye, ehh? ehh" while pointing to the bullseye etched in his forehead Say what you want about the Daredevil movie but it DOES have Colin Farrell's Bullseye impaling someone with a stick and saying "Bullseye, ehh? ehh" while pointing to the bullseye etched in his forehead https://t.co/HSmHkb9dAM

Colin Farrell isn't the only one who enjoys comic books. When he played Marvel villain Bullseye, commonly known as Ben Poindexter, in the 2003 movie Daredevil, he went all out.

Bullseye is Daredevil's archenemy and a ruthless killer who uses his job to satisfy his murderous desires. Not only did Farrell shave his head for the part, but he also thoroughly brought out his character's malicious actions.

Bullseye is a vicious maniac and snob who likes to inflict pain on others. He murders individuals for various reasons, including monetary gain, aggravation, and sheer enjoyment. He delights in taunting and messing with his rivals. He behaves suave and charming amongst women he finds appealing and is proud of his abilities, praising Daredevil for averting his attacks.

3) Percival Graves in 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them'

In the Harry Potter sequel Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, Colin Farrell portrayed Percival Graves, while Gellert Grindelwald was played by Johnny Depp.

Percival was the Director of Magical Security and head of MACUSA's Department of Magical Law Enforcement. He was the one who sentenced Newt Scamander to death in the movie. His nature is so terrible that it is believed Grindelwald killed the actual Percival to impersonate him and steal his identity.

Farrell told MTV:

"Maybe he’s buried in a shallow grave and he’s going to die of starvation 17 hours after the film ends."

Percival Graves was undoubtedly a mature and reasonable Director of Magical Security, charged with the safety of the American Wizarding Society. President Picquery even entrusts him as her best man for the job.

While impersonating Graves, Gellert Grindelwald maintained a modest, professional, and determined demeanor that elicited no doubt, indicating that this was consistent with the actual Graves' demeanor.

4) Bobby Pellitt in 'Horrible Bosses'

In the film Horrible Bosses, Collin plays the role of one of the most horrific bosses. In a funny role, he plays Jack Pellitt's son, Bobby Pellit. While Jack is a fantastic boss, his son Bobby is a selfish, unprincipled drug addict who wants to drain the firm empty until retirement.

Jack despises his son's lazy attitude and attempts persistently to persuade him to complete his work, much to Bobby's dismay. The selfish son seizes the firm's leadership when Jack unexpectedly passes a heart attack and purposefully pushes it into the ditch for personal advantage.

He takes advantage of the firm for financial gain and aims to terminate staff illegally. It's reasonable to say that his role was wonderfully horrifying.

Colin Farrell's acting journey has been peculiar. He has built his profile through Hollywood's constant endeavors at manufacturing hit characters, only to transpire as an outstanding actor with a fresh take on the drama. His accomplishments have made it possible for him to undertake intriguing roles, making him one of the industry's beloved icons.

