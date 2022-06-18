The Summer I Turned Pretty review: A tender summer tale that felt real

The Summer I Turned Pretty, the much-awaited romantic drama series inspired by highly cherished writer Jenny Han's novel trilogy of the same name, has finally debuted on Amazon Prime Video this June 17 (Friday), 2022.

According to the official synopsis for the series:

"The Summer I Turned Pretty, a new series based on the New York Times bestselling book. Every summer, Belly and her family head to the Fishers’ beach house in Cousins. Every summer is the same… until Belly turns sixteen. Relationships will be tested, painful truths will be revealed, and Belly will be forever changed. It’s a summer of first love, first heartbreak and growing up — it's the summer she turns pretty."

Created by the author herself alongside Gabrielle Gail Stanton, Season 1 of the series stars Lola Tung as Belly, Jackie Chung as Laurel, Christopher Briney as Conrad, Rachel Blanchard as Susannah, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, Sean Kaufman as Steven, Minnie Mills as Shayla, Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland, amongst other cast members.

Since its release, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 has been getting the attention of both viewers and critics for its endearing writing, enthralling direction, and captivating performances by the lead cast members.

Without further ado, let's look closely at how the brand new Prime Video romantic drama series has turned out.

Review of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1: An alluring romantic summer tale

Creators Jenny Han and Gabrielle Gail Stanton have done a marvelous job weaving the story in an endearing and enthralling manner. The writing is quite heart-touching and gripping. It never feels forced and makes the series, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, so captivating.

Each character, especially the lead, Belly, has been written so authentically that the young audience will feel connected to her. Belly's dynamics with her love interests throughout the series, including Cameron, Jeremiah, and Conrad, have been written in a way that feels real.

The writers have kept the character quite raw while exposing their emotional nuances regarding the complications of their relationships. Belly's journey throughout season 1, with newly developed feelings, while dealing with her true feelings for her first love, has been tenderly represented, giving the audience a thrilling yet calm feeling.

Captivating performance by the lead actors

All the lead actors in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, especially the Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, and Rachel Blanchard, have done an incredible job in portraying their characters.

Without a doubt, as a young teenager figuring out her feelings and finding herself, Lola Tung is enthralling to witness. She shone brightly throughout Season 1, making viewers believe in every part of her performance. Her on-screen chemistry with her love interests, especially with Conrad, is incredibly heartfelt to watch.

As a protective and nourishing mother and best friend, Jackie Chung is captivating to behold. She expressed all the complicated emotions her character Laurel went through compellingly throughout Season 1.

On the other hand, Rachel Blanchard has done a brilliant job portraying her character as a caring mother who is going through a lot physically and emotionally. She was immensely absorbing to witness.

It is safe to say that The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 has ticked all the boxes for a feel-good coming-of-age romantic drama movie.

Don't forget to catch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, streaming on Prime Video, from June 17 (Friday), 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far