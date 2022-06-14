What time will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 air on Prime Video? Release date, trailer and more details explored

Amazon Prime Video's latest coming-of-age drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty, is set to air on the platform on June 17, 2022. The show centers on a teenage girl named Belly who sets off on a summer vacation and falls into a love triangle with two boys. A description by Prime Video's YouTube channel reads:

''Every summer, Belly and her family head to the Fishers’ beach house in Cousins. Every summer is the same… until Belly turns sixteen. Relationships will be tested, painful truths will be revealed, and Belly will be forever changed. It’s a summer of first love, first heartbreak and growing up — it's the summer she turns pretty.''

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 release time on Prime Video, what to expect and more details

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 will air on Amazon Prime Video on June 17, 2022, at 7.00 pm ET/4.00 pm PT.

The show is based on Jenny Han's novel of the same name. It is the story of a 16-year-old named Isabel (Belly) who sets off on a vacation with her family, her mother's childhood friend and her two sons Conrad and Jeremiah.

Isabel is soon trapped in love's mischievously cruel web as she's torn between two boys. It's a summer that will forever change her life and who she is as she's forced to confront the brutal reality of human relationships.

Amazon Prime Video dropped the official trailer for the teenage drama on May 31, 2022. The trailer offers a peek into the charmingly innocent world of adolescence, replete with romance, confusion and heartbreak. It also gives the viewers a glimpse of the show's lighthearted tone and the kind of conflicts faced by different characters.

Viewers can expect a charming coming-of-age romantic drama about first love. Fans of films like Lady Bird, Boyhood, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Jane Austen's novels will find the new series quite interesting.

The show stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno in the lead roles. It is created by author Jenny Han along with Gabriel Stanton, who's known for Grey's Anatomy, The Flash, and Ugly Betty.

About Jenny Han's original novel

Jenny Han's source material is a trilogy of novels including The Summer I Turned Pretty, It's Not Summer Without You, and We'll Always Have Summer. The series is based on the first novel of the trilogy.

The trilogy received widespread critical acclaim as critics praised its exploration of complex themes like adolescence, independence, romance and its characterization. The third instalment of the series, We'll Always Have Summer, appeared on The New York Times' Best Seller list for over a month.

You can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video on June 17, 2022, at 7.00 pm ET/4.00 pm PT.

