What time will The Flash Season 8 Episode 18 air on The CW? Return of Reverse-Flash and more expected

With the series nearing its closing stages, The Flash is all set for a very intense episode in the upcoming week titled The Man in the Yellow Tie. The 18th episode of the eighth season will feature the return of a dreaded Arrowverse villain in the form of the original Reverse-Flash, played by Matt Letscher.

While the previous episode, titled Keep it Dark, did hint at the return of Reverse-Flash after Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) suspected the new speedster to be Eobard Thawne, a.k.a. the Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh). However, Barry eventually discovered that the mysterious speedster was Dr. Meena Dhawan (Kausar Mohammed), and Reverse-Flash was still locked away at Lian Yu. Although Dr. Meena Dhawan will not be a direct threat to the Central City, the teaser for the upcoming episode hinted at the return of Matt Letscher's Reverse-Flash.

The Flash season 8, episode 18, will premiere on June 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

The Flash season 8, episode 18 promo: The return of the Big Bad?

The intense promo for the upcoming episode of The Flash, The Man in the Yellow Tie, shows Dr. Meena Dhawan working together with Eoboard Thawne (Matt Letscher), who has apparently not become Reverse-Flash yet. While the show's timeline is used to this kind of treatment, especially since it involves Reverse-Flash, it is yet to be confirmed whether the supervillain is putting up an act to throw team Flash off the grid.

The Man in the Yellow Tie will be Matt Letscher's first appearance since his stint on The Flash season 3 premiere. The title of the episode is a throwback to The Man in the Yellow Suit, the ninth episode of the first season. Another iteration of Reverse-Flash, played by Tom Cavanagh, has been more actively involved in the recent events of the show. It is unclear if the two Reverse-Flashes will come face to face this season, but it will surely be an interesting interaction.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show, as released by the CW, reads:

"With a new speedster in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) powers experience a growth spurt allowing her to aid Team Flash on an entirely different level."

While the current crisis of the show involves team Flash's attempts at solving Iris West's (played by Candice Patton) time-sickness, the final crisis will be much bigger than this with the finale of the eighth season rapidly approaching. Moreover, the eighth season could have been the final season of the show. If so, the final crisis may be far bigger than any of the finales so far. This could explain Matt Letscher's return to the forefront.

After the episode on June 15, there will be two more episodes of the show before the season's conclusion. So, it is not wrong to expect that the next episode will stir up a fitting final crisis.

Marcus Stokes directed the episode with a script from Sam Chalsen.

When will the upcoming episode of The Flash air?

The upcoming episode of the DC superhero show will air on June 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET on the CW channel. It will also be available for streaming online on the official website and the CW app.

