Who is Lola Tung? Meet the breakout star who plays Isabel "Belly" Conklin in Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty

Actress Lola Tung plays the lead role of Isabel ''Belly'' Conklin in Amazon Prime Video's new coming-of-age romantic drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty. The show, which will air on the platform on June 17, 2022, centers on Belly who goes on a memorable summer vacation and discovers her first love.

Tung features alongside Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, who portray the roles of Conrad and Jeremiah, respectively. Read further ahead to learn more about Lola Tung and her role in the series.

Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty: Actress Lola Tung's early influences, career and more

Lead actress Lola Tung is set to make her television debut in The Summer I Turned Pretty. According to the publication Who What Wear, the 19-year-old actress was chosen for the role of "Belly" in the midst of her first year at university. As per the publication, Tung discovered her love of acting while performing the role of Tin Man in a school production of Victor Fleming's iconic musical fantasy, The Wizard of Oz.

Two of Tung's favorite shows are Fleabag and I May Destroy You. She also told the publication that she was heavily influenced by musicals and live theater. Lola Tung admitted to being a fan of author Jenny Han's work, especially The Summer I Turned Pretty. She also said the cast had a lot of fun while filming the show in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Summer I Turned Pretty is Tung's first-ever role on screen and it'll be interesting to see how her performance pans out in the narrative landscape of the series.

Lola Tung as Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty, trailer and more

Lola Tung plays the conflicted character Belly.in the show. Belly is a 16-year-old girl who goes on an unforgettable vacation that leads her to her first love and heartbreak. She's trapped in a complicated love triangle between two siblings, Jeremiah and Conrad. Here's a description by Amazon Prime Video's official YouTube channel:

''Every summer, Belly and her family head to the Fishers’ beach house in Cousins. Every summer is the same… until Belly turns sixteen. Relationships will be tested, painful truths will be revealed, and Belly will be forever changed. It’s a summer of first love, first heartbreak and growing up — it's the summer she turns pretty.''

Tung asserts her presence in the sho with her raw charm. She seems natural and graceful in lighthearted moments and also offers a glimpse of her raw acting skills in some of the more emotional moments briefly depicted in the trailer.

Created by Jenny Han and Gabrielle Stanton, the show is based on Han's trilogy of novels titled The Summer I Turned Pretty. The trilogy also includes It's Not Summer Without You and We'll Always Have Summer. All three novels received widespread critical acclaim. Han is also the author of the acclaimed romantic novel To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which was later adapted into a Netflix film of the same name.

Don't miss The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video on June 17, 2022, at 7.00 PM ET/4.00 PM PT.

