Night Sky Episode 7: Did Byron take the first step toward spacewalk?

Night Sky, the highly awaited science fiction Prime Video series, has been creating a lot of buzz among viewers since its debut. The mindful and enthralling series has made its debut with Season 1 this Friday, May 20, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Created by Daniel C. Connolly and Holden Miller, the sci-fi series features notable actors such as Academy Award-winner Sissy Spacek and J. K. Simmons portraying the lead characters, Irene York and Franklin York, respectively. Other cast members include Adam Bartley, Chai Hansen, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocío Hernández, Kiah McKirnan, Beth Lacke, Stephen Louis Grush and Cass Buggé.

Carlos Argüelles @master_charlie #NightSky

I liked, beautifully stunning and what a cast. I liked, beautifully stunning and what a cast. #NightSky I liked, beautifully stunning and what a cast. https://t.co/6h7yg2ZloM

The series chronicles the thrilling story of an old couple who discover a portal or gateway to an alien planet in their backyard, leading them to discover more exciting truths about that world.

Episode 6 ended with Byron bringing the damaged portal back to life. Thus, Episode 6 is bound to make the audience want for more. So, without further delay, let's take a closer look and find out what happened in Episode 7 of Night Sky Season 1.

Recap of Night Sky Season 1 Episode 7

Byron's character shines throughout the episode

Episode 7 of the sci-fi series Night Sky Season 1 makes Byron's character shine bright throughout the episode. It sheds light upon Byron's personal and professional life before all these new adventures. It thoroughly reveals his shortcomings and insecurities. However, after Byron makes the damaged portal back to life, his character gets a dimension.

Titled, Lake Diving, Episode 7 begins with Byron and Franklin doing some shopping for several significant pieces of equipment as they plan to do something quite daring at many levels.

Franklin already had most of the necessary clothing and important pieces of equipment with him from a long time ago. However, he never got the courage to utilize any of it. The episode displays Byron coming forward to take the first step towards spacewalking.

Will Byron go on his first spacewalk?

Prime Video @PrimeVideo Night Sky has Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons as the leads. Do you need any more reasons to watch? Coming to Prime Video May 20 Night Sky has Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons as the leads. Do you need any more reasons to watch? Coming to Prime Video May 20 💫 https://t.co/ETxqYT8mpT

Without a shred of a doubt, Episode 7 of Night Sky Season 1 will take the audience on an emotionally charged roller coaster ride. Through Byron’s character, the episode showcases several heartwarming and moving aspects of human life on Earth.

A real sense of danger works throughout the scene, where the audience can witness Byron getting ready for his first spacewalk without having any idea about what may happen to him on the alien planet. Hence, it is quite evident that Byron will go on an absolutely thrilling and quite risky adventure on the alien planet.

Apart from Byron, Irene's character also sheds light upon the emotional aspects of the story in Episode 7. Through several emotional flashbacks, the episode showcased some extremely heavy and heart-wrenching events that occurred in the elderly couple's life.

Watch Episode 7 of Night Sky Season 1, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, from May 20, 2022.

Edited by Somava