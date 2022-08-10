Who is Kyle Fraser? Love Island USA fans think Deb should pick the Casa Amor islander over Jesse

The latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4, which aired on August 9, showed the OG islanders enjoying their Casa Amor phase.

Casa Amor is a villa similar to the Love Island property, and it has been introduced in the show to test the OG couples’ loyalty. In the new episode, Deb is in the villa where six new male islanders have arrived. She was seen being attracted to Kyle Fraser, who admitted that he had his eye on her as soon as he entered the villa.

Viewers were thrilled to see the two hit it off as they were not impressed with Deb and Jesse’s relationship dynamic.

Trinity 🦋 @Trinityreality1 I don’t think I can remember one conversation jesse and Deb have had , atleast kyle is speaking her language #LoveIslandUSA I don’t think I can remember one conversation jesse and Deb have had , atleast kyle is speaking her language #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/AZE6hdnOhb

Meanwhile, Jesse is in the Casa Amor villa with six new female islanders. The OG contestants have been separated gender-wise; boys have gone to Casa Amor, and girls are at the villa.

Love Island USA fans want Deb to choose Kyle over Jesse

Love Island USA fans have gotten bored with Jesse and Deb’s chemistry. The pair was earlier voted as the “most one-sided relationship” couple, which made Deb question her relationship with Jesse.

Love Island USA @loveislandusa #LoveIslandUSA Is this a match made in a very weird heaven? Is this a match made in a very weird heaven? 💖 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/xVBc8lGMmV

Although the latter spoke about giving more to their partnership, Deb was not entirely convinced. With Casa Amor, a breath of fresh air arrived for Deb as she found someone who shared similar thoughts. She and Kyle instantly hit it off in the latest episode of Love Island USA 2022.

Kyle agreed with Deb’s assumption of the birds being fake, and they were also seen kissing each other. She even mentioned that she didn’t miss Jesse when she spent time with Kyle. Fans are rooting for the new pair and want her to pick Kyle over Jesse.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Kandys @KandyyLandd Deb and Kyle talking about birds and quick sand…done. They need to be together. #LoveIslandUSA Deb and Kyle talking about birds and quick sand…done. They need to be together. #LoveIslandUSA

Susan A @susanloli Deb & Kyle need to go back to the villa together. Kyle is so much better suited for her. They mesh well. Forget Jesse. #LoveIslandUSA Deb & Kyle need to go back to the villa together. Kyle is so much better suited for her. They mesh well. Forget Jesse. #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/7rVmbLLcNI

Susan A @susanloli Deb & Kyle are such a great match she needs to drop Jesse omg #LoveIslandUSA Deb & Kyle are such a great match she needs to drop Jesse omg #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/CboEtvQZCr

Lady Eilonwy🖖🍅🫶 @SirEilonwy #LoveIslandUSA I will CRY if Jesse comes back for Deb and she’s with Kyle. CRY I TELL YOU. And Kyle is one of the only boys in Casa I like. I will CRY if Jesse comes back for Deb and she’s with Kyle. CRY I TELL YOU. And Kyle is one of the only boys in Casa I like. 😭 #LoveIslandUSA

kaleigh @kaleighakia i love deb & kyle like actually. he matches her vibe so much more than jesse #LoveIslandUSA i love deb & kyle like actually. he matches her vibe so much more than jesse #LoveIslandUSA

Juntao @R_FTFADIA Glad Deb is moving on from Jesse. She's a shadow of herself around him. She's far betted suited to Kyle. #LoveIslandUSA Glad Deb is moving on from Jesse. She's a shadow of herself around him. She's far betted suited to Kyle. #LoveIslandUSA

While viewers like Deb and Kyle’s chemistry on Love Island USA, let’s find out who the Casa Amor Islander is.

Kyle Fraser is an actor and a model

Kyle S. Fraser is a 29-year-old model from Buffalo, New York. He is a wedding model. His sister, Kayla, described the profession in Kyle’s Instagram story as she’s handling the account while he’s away at Casa Amor.

She wrote:

“He’s a model and a lot of work has been for wedding shoots! So he’s been “fake married” tons of times.”

She further mentioned that he admires Elton John and is a huge MMA fan. Kyle has been described as “hilarious” and “goofy,” which are some of the qualities fans admire in Deb. Kyle’s sister also stated that his true passion is acting, and in fact, the new islander has previously appeared in a few projects. Some include Staged Killer, Connections, The Community, Clowns Under Fire, The Oath, Bottom Feeders, Yesterday is Gone, and Wings.

In addition to modeling and acting, Kyle is a nutritionist, personal trainer, and stretch therapist. He has even participated in several body-building competitions. According to his Love Island USA bio, he has a celebrity crush on Emily Bett Rickards.

The bio reads:

“Kyle is great with accents and impressions, and he sleeps with his stuffed dinosaur, Dane.”

Meanwhile, he is interested in pursuing his relationship with Deb further. They were seen getting comfortable and intimate in the latest episode.

Only time will tell whether Deb will leave Jesse for Kyle. Viewers can catch a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 on Peacock from Tuesday through Sunday at 9.00 PM ET.

