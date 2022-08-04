What time will They/Them air on Peacock? Release date, cast and more about Kevin Bacon’s horror film

Kevin Bacon's new slasher film, They/Them, will hit Peacock on August 5, 2022 at 3 am ET. Directed by John Logan, the movie focuses on a group of LGBTQ teenagers whose lives are threatened after a serial killer begins stalking them.

The film stars Carrie Preston and Anna Chlumsky, apart from Kevin Bacon and several others, in pivotal roles.

With that said, read on to find out the plot, what to expect and some more details about the thriller before its premiere on Friday.

Everything from the plot ofThey/them to its cast and more

They/them is expected to premiere on Peacock on Friday and the film has a runtime of 90 minutes. It was first screened at the Outfest Film Festival on July 24, 2022, where it received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

On July 20, 2022, Peacock released the official trailer for the film, which offers a peek into the meticulously crafted nightmarish world that fans of psychological thrillers and horror would certainly love.

It features Kevin Bacon in a menacing avatar — as the owner of a gay conversion camp, named Owen Whistler. In one of the scenes, he assures a group of LGBTQ teenagers that he can ''make them straight.''

Overall, the trailer is quite gripping and fans can expect a terrifying slasher flick that could make for a visceral cinematic experience. Along with the trailer, Peacock's official YouTube channel shared a synopsis for the film, which reads:

''When a group of LGBTQ+ campers arrives at Whistler Camp - a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon) - they are promised a “new sense of freedom” by the end of the week. But as the counselors attempt to psychologically break down each of the campers, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they’re going to survive the horrors of the camp.''

Following the film's premiere at Outfest, several critics praised the unique storyline, Logan's distinctively bold style of directing, thematic ambitions, and the cast's performances. Some critics, however, did mention that the narrative falters at times as it looks to incorporate a number of genre tropes and characters.

More details about They/them cast

Bacon, who is the film's lead, has been a part of several iconic and acclaimed films over the years, including Mystic River, Apollo 13, and others. Younger audiences might recognize him as Jackie Rohr in City on a Hill.

They/them also stars several others in important roles, including:

Theo Germaine as Jordan

Anna Lore as Kim

Quei Tann as Alexandra

Austin Crute as Toby

Monique Kim as Veronica

Filmmaker John Logan made his directorial debut with the film and has also penned the film's screenplay. He has previously co-written scripts for several acclaimed films like Aviator, Gladiator, and Skyfall, to name a few.

You can watch They/them on Peacock on Friday, August 5, 2022.

