City On A Hill Season three cast list: Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and others star in Showtime drama series

Showtime will air the first episode of City On A Hill season three on Sunday, July 31, 2022. The highly anticipated season carries on from where it left off in the season two finale. Viewers can thus expect another thrilling season with the fan-favorite duo of John Rohr and DeCourcy Ward.

The show features Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge in the main roles as Rohr and Ward, respectively, alongside a highly talented supporting cast. Without further ado, take a look at the cast of the popular crime drama series:

Showtime's City On A Hill season three cast list: Aldis Hodge, Kevin Bacon and others in pivotal roles

1) Aldis Hodge as DeCourcy Ward

Actor Aldis Hodge plays the role of a lawyer named DeCourcy Ward, who teams up with a corrupt FBI office to take a case that could prove crucial to altering the city's legal system.

Hodge has appeared in numerous films and shows over the years, including Hidden Figures, Leverage, Underground, and many more. He will essay the role of Hawkman in DC's widely anticipated Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson.

2) Kevin Bacon as John ''Jackie'' Rohr

Kevin Bacon plays FBI officer John Rohr in City On A Hill. Both he and Hodge have received widespread critical acclaim for their perfonmances in the show. Bacon has essayed a number of memorable roles in many acclaimed films over the years, including Mystic River, JFK, and A Few Good Men, to name a few. His television credits include The Following, I Love Dick, and many more.

3) Jonathan Tucker as Francis ''Frankie'' Ryan

Jonathan Tucker dons the role of Frankie Ryan in the series. Tucker is best known for his performances in Hostage, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Charlie's Angels, and many more. He's also been a part of numerous acclaimed TV shows like Westworld and Debris.

4) Mark O'Brien as James ''Jimmy'' Ryan

Actor Mark O'Brien dons the role of Jimmy Ryan in City On A Hill. O'Brien garnered critical acclaim for his lead performance in Adriana Maggs' Goalie. He's also essayed a wide range of roles on popular TV shows like Republic of Doyle, Halt and Catch Fire, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also stars:

Amanda Clayton as Catherine "Cathy" Ryan

Kevin Chapman as J.R. "Dickie" Minogue

Jill Hennessy as Jennifer "Jenny" Rohr

Jere Shea as Henry "Hank" Signa

A quick look at City On A Hill season three trailer and plot

The official trailer for City On A Hill season three offers a peek into the show's brilliantly crafted grim world as the two beloved duo of Jackie and DeCourcy deal with various challenges that come their way.

Along with the trailer, Showtime's official YouTube channel also shared a synopsis of the third season, which reads:

''Season three of CITY ON A HILL brings us to Boston's high society Beacon Hill. Having left the FBI and thrown his badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr (Bacon) lands a lavish new gig running security for a wealthy family. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. When an investigation opens, ADA Decourcy Ward (Hodge) sees an opportunity to finally rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken criminal justice system.''

It further states:

''Siobhan Quays (Banks), representing a construction worker who was severely injured on the Big Dig, encounters the city's corruption firsthand, all while coping with the traumatic events of her past year. As Jenny Rohr (Hennessy) can attest, given her history with her father, some experiences will haunt you beyond your breaking point.''

Don't miss City On A Hill on Showtime on July 31, 2022.

