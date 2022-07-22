When do new episodes of Westworld Season 4 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release schedule explored

Westworld's latest season is at its halfway stage, and the show's large fanbase is waiting eagerly for the fifth episode to air.

Set in the future, the series revolves around a Western-themed amusement park and the subsequent crisis when the robots in it start to malfunction. The fourth season is set seven years after the events of the third.

The new season has opened to great critical and audience reception. It stars Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden and Ariana DeBose.

The fifth episode of the fourth season is set to be released on July 24, 2022, on HBO and HBO Max.

Westworld @WestworldHBO

| Season 4 | 6.26 | @HBOMax Maybe it’s time you questioned the nature of your own reality. #Westworld | Season 4 | 6.26 | @HBOMax Maybe it’s time you questioned the nature of your own reality.#Westworld | Season 4 | 6.26 | @HBOMax https://t.co/u3CtP266s9

Read on for the full schedule of the remaining episodes of Westworld Season 4.

Westworld Season 4 full schedule

Westworld @WestworldHBO I will find someone perfect for you, I promise. #Westworld now streaming on @HBOMax. I will find someone perfect for you, I promise. #Westworld now streaming on @HBOMax. https://t.co/EmhMtzix5J

Westworld airs on many networks. It streams on HBO Max and HBO every Sunday. It also airs on NOW TV and Sky Atlantic every Monday.

The show is available to US viewers earlier. It started airing its latest season on June 26, 2022, and has so far aired one episode each week till July 17, 2022.

There are a total of eight episodes in the fourth season. The entire schedule for the season on HBO Max and HBO is as follows:

1) Season 4 Episode 1 – June 26 at 9.00 PM EST

2) Season 4 Episode 2 – July 3 at 9.00 PM EST

3) Season 4 Episode 3 – July 10 at 9.00 PM EST

4) Season 4 Episode 4 – July 17 at 9.00 PM EST

5) Season 4 Episode 5 – July 24 at 9.00 PM EST

6) Season 4 Episode 6 – July 31 at 9.00 PM EST

7) Season 4 Episode 7 – August 7 at 9.00 PM EST

8) Season 4 Episode 8 – August 14 at 9.00 PM EST

With the finale set for August 14, 2022, fans will be keeping their schedules clear and their hearts prepared.

More about Westworld Season 4

Westworld @WestworldHBO

| Season 4 | @HBOMax. It doesn't look like anything to me. #Westworld | Season 4 | @HBOMax. It doesn't look like anything to me.#Westworld | Season 4 | @HBOMax. https://t.co/jv3vGaWZo7

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's brainchild, Westworld, has fascinated viewers with its dark yet exciting premise, set in a future timeline with endless possibilities. It has become a staple for both sci-fi fans and drama enthusiasts. As mentioned earlier, the fourth season resumed seven years after the events of the third.

Jeffrey Wright, who plays Bernard, had this to say about the fourth season:

"Season four is going to be more of the Westworld you've come to expect and more digging down into some issues and some technology that is going to look familiar to us, as always. It's gonna be exciting...

"Bernard is still trying to solve it all and he is still very much a part of the struggle. The struggle goes on, and Bernard is right there at the center of it. It's gonna be fun."

With the first four episodes already out, viewers have already started predicting what is coming their way. The next few episodes will take things to a more intense level before the arrival of the big finale.

The first four episodes of the show are now streaming on HBO Max.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far