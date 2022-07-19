Westworld fans on Twitter rave about season 4 episode 4

The fourth episode of Westworld season 4 aired on July 17, 2022, and it has stunned fans with its mind-boggling plot-twists. Several viewers have taken to Twitter to discuss the episode in detail and praise its ambitious plot. With just four more episodes to go this season, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out.

The fourth episode of Westworld season 4 sparked a flood of insightful fan responses. Continue reading to learn more.

Twitter blown away by Westworld season 4 episode 4

Several fans on Twitter have expressed their views on the fourth episode of Westworld season 4. Most viewers have been praising the latest episode, with many sharing hilarious memes, describing its highly complex plot-line. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

🔥DRACARYS🔥 @stevoh777 Its that episode of the season when your mind gets blown 🤯 #Westworld Its that episode of the season when your mind gets blown 🤯 #Westworld https://t.co/UOnkgGQ2E7

totallynotNomad @IngocnitoNomad #Westworld For the 4th season in a row you got me like #Westworld For the 4th season in a row you got me like https://t.co/FPjxq2Igys

Jay @jhadit9 My recap of this week’s #Westworld . Idk who’s alive, dead or a host. And it’s still damn entertaining. My recap of this week’s #Westworld. Idk who’s alive, dead or a host. And it’s still damn entertaining. https://t.co/4YSZ4ZKHBe

#Westworld She finds a way every god damn time She finds a way every god damn time #Westworld https://t.co/B2DiqEA4eh

Some users also highlighted Aaron Paul and Tessa Thompson's performances in the episode, with one viewer ''begging'' Thompson to ''play more villains.''

✨️ @holls20824 Aaron Paul looking heartbroken & tortured & striving to do good will always work on tv idc idc 🥺🥺🥺 he's just phenomenal...and so is this entire season so far #Westworld Aaron Paul looking heartbroken & tortured & striving to do good will always work on tv idc idc 🥺🥺🥺 he's just phenomenal...and so is this entire season so far #Westworld https://t.co/GjKCsu6BEc

Tristan T @TristanTanski #westworld episode 4 totally felt like the season finale, right? Like wow, so much was reveled. When Maya(Dolores’s friend) started talking about her dream I was like wait hold on, and shockingly I was right. This is how you raise the stakes on a show. Meave continues to be MVP. #westworld episode 4 totally felt like the season finale, right? Like wow, so much was reveled. When Maya(Dolores’s friend) started talking about her dream I was like wait hold on, and shockingly I was right. This is how you raise the stakes on a show. Meave continues to be MVP. https://t.co/pqIq2iF3g9

Fans are clearly smitten with the latest episode, with many praising the intricate plot twists and emotional depth that elevate the series to a different level. Actors Aaron Paul and Tessa Thompson also received high praise from fans for their sensational performances in the episode.

More details about Westworld season 4 episode 4

Arguably one of the most acclaimed episodes of the series, the fourth episode of Westworld season 4 has elevated the show to new heights with its shocking twists and turns. Titled Generation Loss, the series showcases a massive time-jump, among other things, that perhaps tops all the plot-twists of the first season. One of the more interesting plot-lines of the episode features Christina going on a blind date. Another thrilling arc involves Bernard and Stubbs' confrontation with C and J.

Overall, the show has returned to its old form with the latest episode, and the stage is now set for the second-half of the season as fans wait for an immensely satisfying conclusion to the storyline.

A quick look at Westworld season 4 plot and cast

Westworld season 4 premiered on June 26, 2022, and has been receiving mostly positive reviews from critics so far. The official synopsis of the show on HBO reads:

''In this series set in a futuristic Wild West fantasy park, a group of android 'hosts' deviate from their programmers' carefully planned scripts in a disturbing pattern of aberrant behavior. With an exceptional cast headed by Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandiwe Newton and Jeffrey Wright, Westworld was inspired by Michael Crichton's 1973 film.''

The trailer for the fourth season was dropped on June 16, 2022, and it showcases several tense moments set to unfold this season. It looks similar in tone to the previous seasons and is also quite impressive on a visual level. Tessa Thompson looked stunning in the trailer, and fans can expect her to continue to impress with her performance. HBO's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description that offers an insight into the plot of the fourth season. It reads:

''Maybe it’s time you questioned the nature of your own reality.''

The show stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul, and Ed Harris, among many others, in pivotal roles. Performances by the cast have generally received high praise from critics throughout the show's run.

You can watch Westworld season 4 on HBO.

