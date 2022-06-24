Westworld Season 4 cast list: Thandiwe Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright and others star in HBO show

Season 4 of Westworld is all set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on June 26, 2022. The fourth season will go on until August 14, 2022, with new episodes airing every Sunday. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the series' fourth instalment ever since the conclusion of season 3, which ended on a cliffhanger and left several questions unaswered.

The series stars Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright, alongside many others in pivotal roles. Read on to find out more details about the cast of the upcoming season.

Westworld season 4 cast list: Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton and others feature in HBO's sci-fi show

Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay

Thandwide Newton portrays the role of Maeve Millay in Westworld. She's one of the star performers of the series, earning critical acclaim for her performance across the show's three seasons. Newton has acted in numerous films, including Beloved, The Pursuit of Happyness, Crash, and many more. Newton's TV credits include Line of Duty, Rogue, and The Slap.

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy

Evan Rachel Wood plays the role of Dolores Abernathy in Westworld and also received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in the first three seasons. Wood has appeared in a number of films and shows over the years, including The Wrestler, Mildred Pierce, The Ides of March, and many more.

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe

Jeffrey Wright is a vital part of the main cast of Westworld, playing the role of Bernard Lowe. Wright, along with Wood and Newton, has received high praise from critics for his performance in the show. He's starred in a number of mainstream popular as well as critically acclaimed films and shows such as Casino Royale, The Batman, Boardwalk Empire, and among many more.

Ariana DeBose (Role not disclosed yet)

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose is the latest addition to the cast of Westworld. However, details about her character are currently being kept under wraps. DeBose has been in the news recently after she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, thanks to her sensational performance in Steven Spielberg's musical drama, West Side Story. Apart from that, DeBose has also essayed memorable roles in The Prom, Schmigadoon!, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also features several others in pivotal roles this season, including:

Ed Harris

Tessa Thompson

Aaron Paul

Luke Hemsworth

Angela Sarafyan

Westworld season 4 trailer, plot, and more details

With HBO releasing the official trailer for Westworld Season 4 on June 16, 2022, it offered fans a glimpse into several crucial events that are set to unfold this season. Fans have been desperately awaiting the release of season 4, hoping to find answers to numerous questions regarding Dolores' fate, Maeve and Caleb's subsequent plans, and many more.

The official synopsis of the show on HBO reads:

''In this series set in a futuristic Wild West fantasy park, a group of android 'hosts' deviate from their programmers' carefully planned scripts in a disturbing pattern of aberrant behavior.''

The series was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and is based on Michael Crichton's acclaimed 1973 film of the same name.

Don't miss Westworld season 4 on HBO and HBO Max on June 26, 2022.

